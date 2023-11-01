Mazda Reports October Sales Results

CPO sales totaled 4,836 vehicles in October, an increase of 9 percent compared to October 2022.

Sales Highlights



Best-ever October sales of CX-50 with 3,168 vehicles sold 2nd best October sales of CX-30 with 5,908 vehicles sold



Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported October sales of 5,450 vehicles, an increase of 34.3 percent compared to October last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 49,233 vehicles; an increase of 11.7 percent compared to the same time last year.



Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 6,969 vehicles, an increase of 24 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 60,107 vehicles; an increase of 63 percent compared to the same time last year.



