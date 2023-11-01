Sapphire Risk Advisory Group Launches Innovative Online Cannabis Security Training Program For Dispensaries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sapphire Risk Advisory Group Announces Launch of My Sapphire Training

My Sapphire Training, created by Sapphire Risk Advisory Group, is an innovative online cannabis security training program designed to support dispensaries.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sapphire Risk Advisory Group , the nation's oldest cannabis security consultancy, is thrilled to announce the launch of an innovative online cannabis security employee training program. This ground-breaking program, called My Sapphire Training , is currently available for dispensaries and is designed to empower their employees with the knowledge they need to ensure the security and profitability of the dispensary.

The program's initial course offerings include comprehensive modules on Loss Prevention, Facility Security, and Payment & Identification Verification, all of which can be selected individually or bundled together at a discounted rate. These courses were developed based on feedback from clients and can aid dispensaries in meeting state-required security training standards. My Sapphire Training is also designed to equip dispensary employees with knowledge that can help to reduce losses.

Commenting on the launch of this new program, Tony Gallo, Managing Partner of Sapphire Risk Advisory Group, said, "We created My Sapphire Training because we saw a gap in the industry for credible cannabis security training able to effectively supplement on-the-job experiences in the dispensary. My Sapphire Training is a reflection of our continuing commitment to ensuring the security, safety, and compliance of our clients. We're excited to contribute to the continued growth of this dynamic industry!”

The cannabis industry is experiencing exponential growth and unique challenges, including regulatory compliance, safety concerns, and the need for stringent security measures. Having worked on a thousand different projects across 37 states, Sapphire Risk Advisory Group recognizes these challenges and has developed My Sapphire Training as the solution to address them.

In addition to standardized security instruction, My Sapphire Training also offers custom online training content that can be fully tailored to suit the unique needs of a specific brand, operation, or location. Whether a dispensary is a small boutique establishment or a large-scale operation, My Sapphire Training offers versatile solutions that allow businesses to fortify their security measures in a way that suits their specific needs and goals.

My Sapphire Training is now available to dispensaries nationwide, offering a one-stop solution for businesses seeking to enhance their security measures, meet regulatory requirements, and protect their staff and customers.

For more information on My Sapphire Training or to schedule a free demo, please visit or contact Senior Asset Protection Consultant Jeff Bartley at 219-869-9832.

