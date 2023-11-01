UPDATE -- Nox Health Expands Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nox Health , a global sleep health leader in sleep diagnostics and value-based sleep care management, today announced the appointment of three new board members: Lloyd Dean, Chief Executive Emeritus, CommonSpirit Health; David Schlanger, Executive Chairman, Progyny; Dr. Bill Lewis, Telehealth Consultant to Fortune 500 companies.



“Sleep is the missing gap in care central to all chronic conditions,” said Sigurjon Kristjanson, CEO Nox Health.“Lloyd, David and Bill each provide the company with relevant, current and direct experience working with the plan sponsors, payers, providers and health systems who can benefit from filling that gap in care through our portfolio of value-based sleep care management solutions.”

David Schlanger is the Executive Chairman, Progyny , a leading fertility benefits management company. He previously served as the company's CEO, where he led the company to reach key milestones, including achieving five consecutive years of industry leading clinical outcomes and becoming the first fertility and family building company to go public. Prior to Progyny, he served as the CEO of WebMD, the health information resource.

“Nox Health is differentiated in the market because it reframes sleep as a critical intervention strategy that curbs the progression of multiple chronic diseases, with a dramatic impact on plan costs and outcomes,” said David Schlanger, Executive Chairman, Progyny.“I'm delighted to be working with the Nox team to guide the commercialization strategy as we align the interests of members, plan sponsor, and providers to ensure successful outcomes.”

Lloyd Dean, Chief Executive Emeritus, CommonSpirit Health , is a nationally recognized leader within healthcare. During his time as CEO of CommonSpirit Health, he was responsible for the organization's overall management, governance, strategy and direction. He led CommonSpirit Health and Dignity Health through significant strategic, operational, and financial transformations to its current status as a leading health care organization recognized for high quality, compassionate care, operational excellence and successful financial results.

“Given my experience in the health system space across large patient populations, I understand how sleep deprivation impacts virtually every chronic condition, like diabetes, hypertension and obesity,” said Lloyd Dean, Chief Executive Emeritus, CommonSpirit Health.“I look forward to working with the Nox Health Board of Directors as the company integrates its science-backed, behavioral interventions into traditional care models to help overcome sleep care treatment barriers, drive higher rates of adoption and reduce costs.”

Dr. Bill Lewis currently serves as Senior Consultant , through WellMedcare, on telemedicine for Fortune 500 companies and Care Delivery Organizations like Humana. He is currently engaged on Advisory Boards for several telemedicine companies such as GlobalMed, SmartMeter and Teledentist, and is on the Board of Quest Analytics. Previously, he was the Chair of the ATA/CHQI Accreditation Committee for Telemedicine currently known as the URAC Telemedicine Accreditation Program. He served as SVP for Concentra overseeing 140 clinics and 200 plus Clinic worksites and physicians for 20 years.

Dr. Bill Lewis commented:“I am proud to join the Board of Directors of Nox Health, a purpose-driven company that is focused on enabling access and improving outcomes, issues that I have dedicated my career to addressing.”

About Nox Health

Nox Health is a global leader in sleep diagnostics and value-based care on a mission to improve the health of people with chronic conditions. Our diagnostic devices are used more than two million times annually in more than 50 countries, and our value-based, outcomes-focused sleep care management program now covers more than a million employees. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with operations in Reykjavík, Iceland and Denver, Colorado, Nox Health's delivery of sleep care is unmatched with accurate sleep diagnostics, comprehensive, value-based sleep care management and rigorous outcomes measurement. For more information on Nox Health, please visit .