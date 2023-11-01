Broadvoice Named To Inc.'S Second Annual Power Partner Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Broadvoice Communications Platforms Highlighted for Supporting Startups and Empowering Growth

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023

Inc. Business Media recognized Broadvoice as a recipient of the second annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This is the second consecutive year Broadvoice has earned the award, which is based on customer ratings.

The 2023 Power Partners list recognizes 389 firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics and productivity, as well as other areas of business that received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration and fundraising, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"We're thrilled to receive the Inc. Power Partner Award for the second year in a row," said Jim Murphy, CEO of

Broadvoice. "Our entire organization is focused on making customer experiences accessible and affordable for small and mid-market businesses. Earning this award confirms that we're delivering critical business-building solutions and support that our customers value and need to grow and thrive."

Broadvoice technology

supports the ways small and mid-market businesses connect, regardless of their channel or location. Broadvoice provides powerful cloud PBX, unified communications and collaboration technology, including award-winning unified communications as a service and contact center as a service solutions that deliver enterprise-class features at an affordable rate.

Broadvoice's proprietary UCaaS platform

delivers comprehensive communications capabilities rarely found in enterprise cloud solutions, let alone in a platform purpose-built for small and mid-market businesses with as few as 10 employees. It includes cloud PBX, UC, collaboration features and integrations for Salesforce and Microsoft Teams.

Broadvoice CCaaS

helps businesses reduce technological complexity while maximizing the ROI of business conversations through omnichannel experiences, sophisticated agent assistance tools and easily customized scripts and queues.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

The complete list of 2023 winners is available in the November 2023 issue of Inc., online now and on newsstands October 31, 2023.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit .

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's b-hive unified communications as a service and omnichannel contact center as a service solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit .

Media Contacts:

Kimberly Way

Director, Marketing Strategy and Operations

Broadvoice

970.289.0854

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice