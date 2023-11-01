Landsbankinn Hf.: Correction: Covered Bond Offering Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Correction: Amount of accepted bids in the series LBANK CB 27 corrected in English version
Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where three series were offered for sale.
A total of 6 bids for ISK 1,800m were received in the series LBANK CB 27 at 9.09%-9.18% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,700m were accepted in the series at 9.15% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 34,420m.
A total of 8 bids for ISK 1,580m were received in the series LBANK CB 29 at 8.52%-8.65% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,320m were accepted in the series at 8.60% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 8,260m.
A total of 10 bids for ISK 2,720m were received in the series LBANK CBI 28 at 3.82%-3.90% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,920m were accepted in the series at 3.85% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 51,160m.
Settlement date will be 8 November 2023.
Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A with positive outlook by S&P Global Ratings.
The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME's rules no. 190/2023. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn's website, Landsbankinn's funding - Landsbankinn .
MENAFN01112023004107003653ID1107353042
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.