Patient Travels From Alabama For California's #1 Addiction Treatment At Resurgence Behavioral Health

- Gage, satisifed patient who traveled from Alabama To CaliforniaCOSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The solid reputation of Resurgence Behavioral Health drew a man to travel across the country for help . He was so impressed he gave his unequivocal endorsement to the program.“I love this place,” Gage wrote in a five-star review of Resurgence's facility in Costa Mesa, California.“I'm from Alabama and this is the best rehab there is .”Gage is one of many patients around the country who have publicly praised the drug and alcohol rehab program at Resurgence, a residential treatment program with locations throughout Southern California. Resurgence also offers outpatient care and sober-living homes and provides long-term aftercare to continue helping patients after they complete treatment. Its professional addiction counselors strive to provide the best substance use disorder treatment program in California, if not“the best there is” as Gage puts it.Resurgence pursues that standard with round-the-clock medical care from its highly trained staff, individual and group therapy using science-based approaches, healthy meal choices, and a relaxing environment where patients can focus on their recovery without feeling deprived or punished. Treatment plans are customized to each patient's needs, rather than offering one-size-fits-all treatments.Resurgence designs its treatments to get to the roots of the addiction or mental health issue. Programs usually begin with the cleansing treatment known as detox, followed by inpatient (residential) and outpatient rehab. In addition, clients in outpatient care may be referred to Resurgence's Partial Hospitalization, Intensive Outpatient, or Sober Living programs, which offer support, therapy, and guidance while the client transitions to everyday life. Virtual treatment is also available for clients who cannot travel to the center for outpatient care.Clients still receive support even after completing these programs. They continue in aftercare for as long as they need help with life skills and strategies to manage stress and other challenges.Finally, alumni programs and activities help graduates stay connected to a positive and supportive sober community long after formal treatment ends.Resurgence's comprehensive approach to treatment enables clients to seamlessly transition from one level of care to the next within the same facility, so they can continue to find support from those with whom they've shared the recovery experience.A cornerstone of treatment at Resurgence is its customized approach. Each person's treatment must be as individual as the person's. With that in mind, Resurgence seeks to go deeper than the addiction itself, which often is not the core condition but may only be a symptom of an underlying psychological disorder. For example, the addict may actually be“self-medicating” depression or anxiety, which itself may be the result of trauma earlier in life. This is known as a dual diagnosis. Research has shown relapse is likely if only the addiction is treated without attacking the accompanying emotional or psychological problem.This holistic approach to treatment extends to the physical surroundings that Resurgence provides at its centers. Here, clients find a welcoming, home-like setting where stress is reduced and they can focus on reaching sobriety. Couples who share addiction struggles can attend inpatient treatment together while staying in separate, same-sex accommodations; this offers each partner support and insight from someone with a unique understanding, and they can also work on relationship issues that may be related to their addiction. Pets are permitted; so is smoking. After an initial adjustment period, patients can have access to cell phones.It's not about pampering the addict but removing barriers to recovery. It's essential to show that life without drugs or alcohol can be pleasant. The more relaxed and comfortable someone is in recovery, the more successful they will be.For more information on treatment for yourself or a loved one, visit Resurgence Behavioral Health or call 855-458-0050.

