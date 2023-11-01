AMG Schedule For Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 1 November 2023 --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at approximately 18:00 CET. AMG will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 at 19:00 CET (18:00 GMT / 1:00PM EST) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. The call-in information is as follows:
Toll-free number: 1-800-579-2543
Alternate (toll) number: 1-785-424-1789
United Kingdom: 44 0800 048 7798
Netherlands: 31 0800 022 9530
When prompted for the conference ID, tell the operator AMGQ323 and you will be directed onto the call. The conference call will be available on the website within twenty-four hours following completion of the call.
About AMG
AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.
AMG Clean Energy Materials segment combines AMG's recycling and mining operations, producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG Clean Energy Materials segment spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains. AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment combines AMG's leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals segment consists of AMG's mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.
With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan ( ).
