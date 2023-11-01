Landsbankinn Hf.: Covered Bond Offering Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where three series were offered for sale.

A total of 6 bids for ISK 1,800m were received in the series LBANK CB 27 at 9.09%-9.18% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,600m were accepted in the series at 9.15% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 34,420m.

A total of 8 bids for ISK 1,580m were received in the series LBANK CB 29 at 8.52%-8.65% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,320m were accepted in the series at 8.60% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 8,260m.

A total of 10 bids for ISK 2,720m were received in the series LBANK CBI 28 at 3.82%-3.90% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,920m were accepted in the series at 3.85% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 51,160m.

Settlement date will be 8 November 2023.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A with positive outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME's rules no. 190/2023. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn's website, Landsbankinn's funding - Landsbankinn .