Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9.5%. Rate Through The Forecast Period

Third Party Logistics 3PL Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Third Party Logistics 3PL Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The third party logistics (3PL) market is projected to reach $1,579.84 billion in 2027 with a 9.5% CAGR, as per TBRC's report "Third Party Logistics (3PL) Global Market Report 2023".

The third party logistics (3PL) market is projected to reach $1,579.84 billion in 2027 with a 9.5% CAGR, as per TBRC's report "Third Party Logistics (3PL) Global Market Report 2023".

The Third Party Logistics (3PL) market expands with e-commerce development. Asia-Pacific leads the third party logistics (3PL) market share. Key players: DHL International GmbH, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, DB Schenker (DB Group), Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Union Pacific Corporation.

Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Segments

.By Service Type: Dedicated Contract carriage, Domestic Transportation Management, International Transportation Management, Warehousing And Distribution, Other Service Types

.By Mode Of Transport: Railways, Roadways, Waterways, Airways

.By Industry: Technological, Automative, Retailing, Elements, Food And Groceries, Healthcare, Other Industries

.By Geography: The global third party logistics (3PL) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Third-party logistics (3PL) refers to the outsourcing of ecommerce logistics processes to a third party business, including inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment. 3PL providers allow ecommerce merchants to accomplish more, with the tools and infrastructure to automate retail order fulfillment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

