SCIENTIST, PATENT INNOVATOR, AND ENTREPRENEUR, DR. CHRISTINA RAHM LAUNCHES MERCI DUPRE CLOTHIERS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MERCI DUPRE CLOTHIERS

DRC Ventures and powered by The ROOT Brands, Merci Dupre LAUNCHES MERCI DUPRE CLOTHIERS

- Dr Christina RahmNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Christina Rahm, a multi-talented scientist, patent innovator, humanitarian, and entrepreneur, has launched Merci Dupre Clothiers , under her multi-diverse company, DRC Ventures . As of today, Merci Dupre Clothiers has launched an additional sales platform under The ROOT Brands highlighting their clothing line and collaborations with a myriad of talented designers from all around the world.The initial Merci Dupre Collection was named after her children, Duquesne, Preston, Crider, Merritt Ella and expected to become the ultimate in sustainable, eco-fashion luxury. The various textiles will host an environmentally protective technology to stave off and repel hazardous toxins. The unique line of 'Envirem' has patented, nano-biotech formulas woven or treated into the material offering an unbeatable barrier against EMF radiation, heavy metals, viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungus, while supporting non-exposure of radio frequency electromagnetic particles from 5G.The company is collaborating with fashion designers and sustainability brands throughout the world.“I wanted to launch this new clothing venture, in partnership with The ROOT Brands, which features designers from Italy, India, the Middle East as well as my Merci Dupre Collection. I have worked for years creating healthy, environmentally friendly detoxing products. I am now taking that knowledge, combined with patented, scientific disciplines, and integrating those formulas into protective clothing.Our team's mission is“protecting the environment, supporting communities, and empowering entrepreneurs such as designers we have collaborated with on this launch. We invite all our partners and customers to join us on the journey." said Dr. Christina Rahm, Founder/CEO of DRC Ventures Customers worldwide are invited to join starting October 27th. Available on the New Merci Dupre Clothiers website, and distributed by The ROOT Brands, an international health, lifestyle, and nutraceutical company.“As the founder of The ROOT Brands, we are committed to protecting everyone against environmental atrocities,” said Clayton Thomas, president/CEO of The ROOT Brands.“Based on that mission, ROOT is thrilled to be one of the distribution avenues for Merci Dupre Clothiers. Clothing is the first line of defense for people in protecting their skin. The skin is the largest organ and needs potent antioxidant action to neutralize pollutions. This is a mission with this new clothing line,” added Thomas.Both Merci Dupre Clothiers and DRC Ventures' overall mission is to solve health issues caused by the environment. This new, innovative, and environmentally friendly clothing line is just one more step towards that mission, all without compromising style.

Dorene Rivera

DCG MediaGroup

+1 646-730-4838



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

The Root Brands