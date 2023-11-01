Viphomelink Announces Partnership With East Tennessee Mutual Insurance Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading digital homeowner engagement platform adds Tennessee insurance carrier as partner

- Barbie LambertMORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- vipHomeLink Holdings, Inc., the U.S. technology company that provides the leading digital homeowner engagement and prevention platform, announced today the addition of East Tennessee Mutual Insurance Company to its growing list of mutual carrier partners.Founded in 1896, East Tennessee Mutual is a homeowner carrier that provides insurance coverage to homeowners, renters, and farmers across its home state of Tennessee.vipHomeLink simplifies homeownership with an interactive mobile app and expert digital content, while enabling and empowering homeowners to make their homes safer, more valuable and more energy efficient. With timely and tailored home reminders, and a secure home profile and member dashboard, the vipHome app helps homeowners stay organized and better prepared to manage the challenges of homeownership.“We're excited to provide the vipHome app at no cost to our homeowner members,” said Barbie Lambert of East Tennessee Mutual Insurance.“As a mutual insurance company, we try to bring helpful, technology-forward solutions to our members, and we believe vipHomeLink, with their unique approach toward engaging with homeowners and helping them better maintain their homes, will help protect our Tennessee homeowners from common claims.”“We're excited to partner with East Tennessee Mutual to help protect their homeowners and families,” said Geoff Martin, co-founder and President of vipHomeLink.“Our branded platform, expert content and mobile app help homeowners manage and maintain their home, thereby reducing the frequency and severity of home fires, water damage claims and other common perils experienced by homeowners.”About East Tennessee Mutual Insurance CompanyEast Tennessee Mutual Insurance Company is based in Blountville, TN and provides insurance coverage for homeowners, renters and farmers across Tennessee.About vipHomeLinkvipHomeLink is a digital home management solution that helps homeowners maintain, organize, and improve the safety, efficiency and value of their homes. The Company markets its platform to insurance companies and other corporate partners to drive engagement with homeowners, prevent home insurance claims, and increase retention and referrals. The solution simplifies homeownership, drives better home maintenance, and improves home safety through expert, omnichannel content, tailored home recommendations, and personalized home reminders to members on the platform. vipHomeLink is based in Morristown, New Jersey.Contacts:Barbara Lambert, GM & Corporate SecretaryEast Tennessee Mutual Insurance Company

