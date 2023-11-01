The 2023 WLA Prize Award Ceremony To Be Held In Shanghai On Nov. 6

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shanghai, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 WLA Prize Award Ceremony will take place in Shanghai on November 6, with an impressive attendance of over 300[1] experts and scholars, including the world laureates, academicians, senior scientists, young scientists, and professionals from 25 countries and regions. The ceremony will also be live-streamed online.

The World Laureates Association Prize (WLA Prize) is an international science prize established in Shanghai, in 2021, initiated by the World Laureates Association (WLA), managed by the WLA Foundation, and exclusively funded by HongShan. It aims to recognize and support eminent researchers and technologies worldwide for their contributions to science. Each year, the WLA Prize is awarded in two categories: "Computer Science or Mathematics" and "Life Science or Medicine", with the total award for each Prize being RMB 10 million.

The 2023 WLA Prize in Computer Science or Mathematics recognizes two scientists: Arkadi Nemirovski , the John P. Hunter, Jr. Chair Professor at the H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology, and Yurii Nesterov , Professor Emeritus and Senior Scientific Researcher at the Center for Operations Research & Econometrics and Mathematical Engineering Department at the Université Catholique de Louvain, "for their seminal work in convex optimization theory, including the theory of self-concordant functions and interior-point methods, a complexity theory of optimization, accelerated gradient methods, and methodological advances in robust optimization."

The 2023 WLA Prize in Life Science or Medicine recognizes three scientists: Karolin Luger , Professor and Jennie Smoly Caruthers Endowed Chair of Biochemistry at the University of Colorado Boulder, Daniela Rhodes , Emeritus Group leader at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, and Timothy J. Richmond , Professor of Crystallography of Biological Macromolecules (Emeritus) at ETH Zürich, "for elucidating the structure of the nucleosome at the atomic level, providing the basis for understanding chromatin, gene regulation, and epigenetics."

Continuing last year's tradition, the ceremony will be held at the Opening Ceremony of the 6th WLA Forum, an annual scientific event which also features WLA Prize related academic lectures and dialogues starting from Nov. 5. The 2023 WLA Prize laureates will deliver academic lectures talking about their award-winning work.

"I have only been to China once, a long time ago, and I am excited to go back. With respect to the ceremony, I view this as a big celebration for the nucleosome," comments Prof. Luger. She also expresses her expectations to the 6th WLA Forum: "The forum sounds super interesting and I am really looking forward to stimulating discussion and to meeting new people."

This opinion is echoed by Prof. Nemirovski. He has "no doubts the organizers will make the Ceremony and the Forum a great success." While Prof. Nesterov also believes "it will result in a very interesting and productive exchange of opinions on the most important challenges of our life."

About the WLA Prize

The World Laureates Association Prize (WLA Prize) is an international science prize established in Shanghai, in 2021, initiated by the World Laureates Association (WLA), managed by the WLA Foundation, and exclusively funded by HongShan. The WLA Prize aims to recognize and support eminent researchers and technologists worldwide for their contributions to science. It is intended to support global science and technology advancement, address the challenges to humanity, and promote society's long-term progress. Each year, the WLA Prize is awarded in two categories: "Computer Science or Mathematics" and "Life Science or Medicine", with the total award for each Prize, which may be divided among up to four laureates, being RMB 10 million.

About the World Laureates Association

The World Laureates Association (WLA) is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization. It is one of the world's highest-profile organizations of laureates with three missions: "promote basic science, advocate for international cooperation, and support the development of youth." Upholding the vision of "Science and Technology for the Common Destiny of Mankind," the WLA actively foster close scientific exchange among esteemed scientists and scholars around the globe.

About the WLA Foundation

The WLA Foundation is a non-public charitable foundation that supports all WLA missions and activities by bringing together social forces.

About HongShan

HongShan is a leading venture capital and private equity firm investing across technology, healthcare and consumer sectors. Since 2005, HongShan has been fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, backing more than 1,500 companies around the globe with transformative technologies, disruptive business models and high-growth potential. To date, more than 160 HongShan portfolio companies have listed on public stock exchanges, while nearly 130 private portfolio companies have reached unicorn status. It adheres to nurturing scientific talents and entrepreneurs, inspiring technology-driven enterprises, and fulfilling its social responsibilities in the fields of scientific and technological innovation. As the exclusive sponsor of the World Laureates Association Prize (WLA Prize), HongShan is dedicated to promoting scientific progress and industrial development in China and for humanity as a whole.

