Exclusive Leads From TLT Elevate Blanton's Tree Service's Efficiency And Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHELBY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Blanton's Tree Service, a family-run tree care company based in Cleveland County, North Carolina, is experiencing substantial growth and success due to its collaboration with Tree Leads Today (TLT). TLT, a leading marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses, has significantly increased Blanton's Tree Service's workload, resulting in a 50-75% business growth.For the past 3.5 years, Blanton's Tree Service has been committed to offering quality tree care services to the community. They serve various towns and areas, including Boiling Springs, Shelby, Mooresboro, Lattimore, Lawndale, and Polkville.Kaleb Blanton, owner of Blanton's Tree Service, shares his positive experience with TLT: "Since we partnered with Tree Leads Today, our workload has increased significantly. In fact, at times, we received so many leads that we had to pause our services temporarily to catch up."Blanton's Tree Service stands out from its competitors by taking the time to complete each job with meticulous care, as if they were working on their own property. Their approach reflects their dedication to providing high-quality service at competitive prices.The exclusive leads generated by TLT have provided a significant advantage for Blanton's Tree Service, as customers are more likely to choose their company over competitors. Kaleb Blanton stated, "Exclusive leads mean the customers are more likely to choose our company over someone else."In the tree care industry, personal connections with customers are highly valuable. Blanton's Tree Service appreciates the direct approach facilitated by TLT's exclusive leads, where customers reach out to them via phone calls rather than the other way around. This streamlined communication process enhances the overall customer experience.Geo-targeting, another feature offered by TLT, is praised by Blanton's Tree Service for its exceptional efficiency. Keeping leads local to each other minimizes travel times between job sites and ensures a smoother workflow.The success story of Blanton's Tree Service highlights the essential role that TLT plays in the tree care industry, helping businesses grow and thrive while delivering top-quality service to their communities.Tree care companies across the country rely on TLT's exclusive leads to maintain a steady influx of customers. As TLT continues to provide an increasing number of exclusive leads, these businesses are equipped to grow and deliver quality services to a broader clientele.About Tree Leads Today:Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: | (610) 227-6290.PresswireToday ( ) is the ultimate tool for businesses looking to make an impact in their local market. Whether you're a small business owner or a large corporation, Presswire Today targeted press releases can help you establish your brand, generate leads, and achieve your marketing goals.

Kaleb Blanton

Blanton's Tree Service

+1 704-692-4203

email us here