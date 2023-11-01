Threat Intelligence Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Threat Intelligence Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The threat intelligence market is projected to reach $19.55 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 14.8%, according to TBRC's Threat Intelligence Global Market Report 2023.

The threat intelligence market grows from network protection demand. North America leads the threat intelligence market share , with major players including IBM Corporation, Optiv Security, Inc., and Dell Technologies, Inc.

Threat Intelligence Market Segments

.By Solution: Threat Intelligence Platforms, Risk and Compliance Management, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), User and Entity Behavior Analytics, Incident Forensics

.By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

.By Organisation Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

.By Geography: The global threat intelligence market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Threat intelligence refers to software solutions an organization utilizes to understand the threats that have presently targeting an organization. This information validated inputs are utilized to prepare, eliminate, and identify cyber threats looking to take advantage over valuable resources.

