Global Biopreservation Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Biopreservation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Biopreservation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 1, 2023

The biopreservation market is expected to reach $8.50 billion in 2027, with a 11.5% CAGR, according to TBRC's Biopreservation Global Market Report 2023.

The biopreservation market is driven by personalized medicine demand. North America is set to lead, with major players including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioLife Solutions Inc., VWR International LLC, Custom Biogenic System, BioCision LLC, Princeton Cryotech Inc., Lifeline Scientific Inc.

Biopreservation Market Segments

.By Type: Biopreservation Equipment, Biopreservation Media

.By Biospecimen: Human Tissue Samples, Organs, Stem Cells, Other Biospecimens

.By Application: Therapeutic Applications, Research Applications, Clinical Trials, Other Applications

.By End User: Biobanks, Gene Banks, Hospitals, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global biopreservation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.





Biopreservation is defined as the use of microorganisms and their metabolic byproducts to increase food safety and shelf life. It is used to preserve biospecimens for a longer period and shield them from any harm outside their native environment. Biospecimens are samples of materials such as urine, blood, tissue, cells, DNA, and others that are kept in a biorepository for future research or utilized for a lab test.





The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Biopreservation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Biopreservation Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Biopreservation Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

