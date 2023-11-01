Transportation Management Systems Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Transportation Management Systems Global Market Report

The Business Research Company's Transportation Management Systems Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The transportation management systems market is projected to reach $18.47 billion in 2027, driven by a CAGR of 14.2%, per TBRC's Transportation Management Systems Global Market Report 2023.

Increasing demand for efficient transport solutions propels the growth of the transportation management systems, with North America holding the largest transportation management systems market share. Key players include 3GTMS, Oracle Corporation, Manhattan Associates, C.H. Robinson, Descartes Systems, and Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions.

Transportation Management Systems Market Segments

.By Component: Solution, Services

.By Deployment: On-premise, Cloud

.By Mode of Transportation: Roadways, Railways, Waterways, Airways

.By Industry Vertical: Retail, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Government Sector, Other Industry Verticals

.By Geography: The global transportation management systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A transportation management system (TMS) is a platform for streamlining the transportation process, which is a part of the supply chain. It involves the organizing, monitoring, managing, and handling of any functions related to the transportation of products from placing the order to the final delivery.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Transportation Management Systems Market Trends And Strategies

4. Transportation Management Systems Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Transportation Management Systems Market Size And Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

