CHARITY NAVIGATOR RATES FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION WITH“FOUR STARS” FOR 20TH YEAR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville, Maryland, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 20th year, Charity Navigator rated Fisher House Foundation with 4 out of 4 stars and has also given the Foundation a perfect score of 100 points. According to Charity Navigator, only 3.12% of the total rated charities have a perfect 4-star, 100% rating.

Fisher House Foundation is also one of four military and veteran organizations with an A+ rating from CharityWatch and has received the 2023 Candid Platinum Seal for Transparency again this year.

Since 1990, Fisher House Foundation has been dedicated to meeting the needs of our nation's wounded, injured, and ill service members, veterans, and their families. The network of 96 Fisher Houses has served 455,000 families and saved military and veteran families $575 million. The Foundation has three more houses under construction and plans to break ground on the 100th Fisher House in 2024.

"Being recognized for 20 years as a 4-star charity is an honor. At Fisher House Foundation, we believe being good stewards of the money entrusted to us by our partners and donors is very important, and we are proud of the recognition given to our organization,” said Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation Ken Fisher.“We know that those who give are trusting us to take care of the men, women, and families we are privileged to serve.”

The Fisher House network has provided families of patients receiving care at military or Veterans Affairs hospitals a place to stay, free of charge, because a family's love is good medicine.

In addition to its network of comfort homes, Fisher House Foundation has other programs such as Hero Miles, which provides airline tickets to wounded, injured, and ill service members and their families in support of their continued recovery process, and Hotels for Heroes, which provides free hotel rooms to military and veteran families whose loved ones are being treated at a DoD or VA hospital when a Fisher House is either full or unavailable. The Foundation manages a grant program that supports other military charities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses, and children of fallen and disabled veterans.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 96 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $575 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

