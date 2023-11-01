               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates For November 2023


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for November 2023. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for November is approximately 3% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $6.47 or 2% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.



Rate Class
Market Cost of Electricity
(cents/kWh)
Recovery Charge
(cents/kWh) 		Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh)
Residential 17.735 2.101 19.836
Commercial 17.549 2.206 19.755
Industrial 17.115 1.973 19.088
Farm 17.497 2.245 19.742
Irrigation 16.828 -0.060 16.768
Oil & Gas 17.073 2.644 19.717
Lighting 15.002 1.391 16.393
Farm - REA
Beaver REA 17.497 2.101 19.598
Borradaile REA 17.497 3.197 20.694
Braes REA 17.497 2.271 19.768
Claysmore REA 17.497 2.808 20.305
Devonia REA 17.497 2.638 20.135
Heart River REA 17.497 1.523 19.020
Kneehill REA 17.497 2.196 19.693
Mackenzie REA 17.497 1.819 19.316
Myrnam REA 17.497 1.622 19.119
Zawale REA 17.497 1.339 18.836




