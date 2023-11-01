Airport Charges Approved By The Danish Civil Aviation And Railway Authority

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As stated in company announcement of 31 August 2023 the largest airlines and Copenhagen Airports A/S have entered into a charges agreement for the period 1 January 2024 – 31 December 2027.
Today the Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority approved the airport charges, which the parties agreed upon in the abovementioned charges agreement.
COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S
P.O. Box 74
Lufthavnsboulevarden 6
DK-2770 Kastrup
Contact:
Peter Krogsgaard
CCO
Telephone: +45 3231 3231
E-mail:
CVR no. 14 70 72 04
MENAFN01112023004107003653ID1107352913
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.