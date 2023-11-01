Airport Charges Approved By The Danish Civil Aviation And Railway Authority

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As stated in company announcement of 31 August 2023 the largest airlines and Copenhagen Airports A/S have entered into a charges agreement for the period 1 January 2024 – 31 December 2027.



Today the Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority approved the airport charges, which the parties agreed upon in the abovementioned charges agreement.





