Teen Author Andrea Matei Releases Her Second Children's Book, Little Girl, Big Imagination: By The Tree

The Trio Behind Little Girl, Big Imagination: By the Tree

Book sparks joy and cheer and will be featured at several local author showcases and book fairs in the simcoe region this holiday season.

BEETON, ON, CANADA, November 1, 2023 -- Accomplished teen author Andrea Matei from Beeton, ON, is set to spread holiday joy with the launch of her second children's picture book, "Little Girl, Big Imagination: By the Tree." With the holiday season approaching, this heartwarming story invites young readers to embark on a magical journey alongside the imaginative little girl, Gabi, as she decorates a gingerbread man cookie, setting in motion a musical adventure that will fill hearts with holiday cheer.Andrea Matei, at the tender age of 14, has already made waves in the literary world with her first children's picture book, "Little Girl, Big Imagination: At the Beach," gaining praise for its creativity and inspirational themes.Building on the success of her initial venture into children's literature, Matei once again showcases her talent for crafting imaginative and engaging, easy to read stories. Little Girl, Big Imagination: By the Tree, is the second book in Matei's recently launched Picture Book Series, based on short her dance films with the same titles. Keeping with the series style, By the Tree, features real life pictures of the main character – her real-life little sister, Gabriela Matei, and the object of her imagination, the Gingerbread Man, represented by dancer Leah Shenishevska, courtesy of renowned Toronto photographer – Ricardo Araújo."Little Girl, Big Imagination: By the Tree" is meant to transport young readers to a world filled with holiday wonder, where they can journey alongside the young protagonist as she embarks on a magical adventure, by the Christmas Tree.The story emphasizes the power of imagination, the joy of giving, and the true spirit of the holiday season.Designed for young readers ages 4-8, "Little Girl, Big Imagination: By the Tree" is crafted with easy-to-read vocabulary laid out in a repetitive pattern, making it the perfect early literacy tool for preschool and early elementary school children. The book also features a word list at the beginning and the end, promoting language development and expanding the horizons of young minds, making it the book of choice for parents and educators alike.This charming children's series is inspired by Matei's short dance film series of the same titles, where the little girl and her boundless imagination come to life through dance. These books serve as a delightful complement to the visual world created in the films."Little Girl, Big Imagination: By the Tree" is now available in paperback and e-book on Amazon and is soon to be released on other major publishing platforms like Barnes&Noble, and Lulu, making it accessible to families worldwide.But that's not all! You can meet Andrea Matei and Little Girl Gabi in person at several upcoming Local Author Showcase and Book Fair events:New Tecumseth Local Author Showcase and Book Fair on November 11, 2023, from 3 PM to 5 PM at Tottenham Community Centre, 139 Queen St. N. Tottenham, free, drop-in.Barrie Local Author Book Market on December 9, 2023, from 10 AM to 3 PM at The Gathering Space, Main Stage, Downtown Branch of BPL, 60 Worsley St, Barrie, ON L4M 1L6.Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to engage with the teen author and the books' protagonists to explore the world of "Little Girl, Big Imagination." It's the perfect chance to secure a copy for the young readers in your life and share the magic of the holiday season.

