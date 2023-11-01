Cognitive Analytics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cognitive Analytics Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The cognitive analytics market grows with cloud tech usage. North America holds the largest cognitive analytics market share . Key players: IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAS, Cisco, IPsoft, AWS, Oracle.

Cognitive Analytics Market Segments

.By Component: Tools, Services

.By Technology Type: Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, Technology Snapshot

.By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

.By Application: Asset Maintenance, Fraud and Risk Management, Customer Analysis and Personalization, Sales and Marketing Management, Supply Chain Management, Other Application

.By End Users: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications and IT, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Other Industries

.By Geography: The global cognitive analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cognitive analytics refers to an analytical strategy used to identify business possibilities, assess new trends, streamline procedures, lower risk, adjust to changing circumstances, and address urgent process-related problems immediately. The primary purpose of cognitive analytics is to provide an intelligent technology analysis that incorporates a variety of analytic methods to examine massive data sets and provide unstructured data structures.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Cognitive Analytics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cognitive Analytics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cognitive Analytics Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

