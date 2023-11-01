Global Chickenpox Vaccine Market Set To Expand, Projected To Reach $4.20 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chickenpox Vaccine Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global chickenpox vaccine market is on an upward trajectory, expected to grow from $3.15 billion in 2022 to $3.35 billion in 2023, with an impressive CAGR of 6.3%. Despite the hindrances caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the market is anticipated to achieve a substantial valuation of $4.20 billion by 2027, maintaining a steady CAGR of 5.8%.

Rising Prevalence of Chickenpox Disease Driving Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of chickenpox disease is a pivotal factor fueling the growth of the chickenpox vaccine market . With millions affected annually in the United States alone, and a significant number requiring hospitalization, the demand for effective varicella vaccine immunization has soared. Such statistics underscore the pressing need for heightened measures and the subsequent surge in demand for chickenpox vaccines.

Explore Comprehensive Insights into the Global Chickenpox Vaccine Market:



Novel Drug Developments Shaping Market Trends

Innovative drug developments with enhanced efficacy and innovative derivatives are emerging as a prominent trend in the chickenpox vaccine market. Sinovac Biotech Ltd. secured a significant milestone with the World Health Organization's prequalification for its live attenuated chickenpox (varicella) vaccine, showcasing the vaccine's robust efficacy in the prevention of varicella. This marked achievement signifies the critical strides being made in vaccine development to combat the prevalence of chickenpox.

Market Segments:

.By Vaccine: Monovalent varicella vaccine, Combination varicella vaccine

.By Application: Mumps, Measles, Rubella, And Varicella Immunization, Herpes Zoster Immunization, Chickenpox Vaccination

.By End-Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users

North America Leading the Way, Asia-Pacific Spearheading Growth

With North America taking the lead in the chickenpox vaccine market share in 2022, Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, underlining its significant role in shaping the global chickenpox vaccine market.

Access the Complete Report for an In-Depth Analysis of the Global Chickenpox Vaccine Market:



Chickenpox Vaccine Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Chickenpox Vaccine Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on chickenpox vaccine market size, chickenpox vaccine market drivers and trends, chickenpox vaccine market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The chickenpox vaccine market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

