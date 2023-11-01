Adjustability And Convenience: Evaluating The Ease Of Re-Roofing With Permanent Platforms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Cully CangelosiNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Re-roofing projects often come with logistical challenges, one of which is the removal and re-installation of AC roof platforms. With innovations in permanent platforms, the industry is witnessing a shift in how these challenges are addressed. Platform Pro , among other industry players, is pioneering solutions that aim to make re-roofing more convenient for property owners.Cully Cangelosi , president of Platform Pro, weighs in on the topic, "One of the significant hurdles in re-roofing is often the temporary removal of AC platforms. Our patented design is one example of how this obstacle can be effectively eliminated. You can simply replace the four split boots on each leg of our platform, and the platform is good as new. It's designed to offer ease and convenience during roofing projects."Ease of Installation and RemovalTraditionally, re-roofing projects meant a complete uninstallation of rooftop platforms, a labor-intensive process that also involved the risks of damage. New designs like those patented by Platform Pro, require minimal dismantling. The entire system can be stabilized again by replacing a few components, significantly reducing labor costs and time.Adjustable to Various Roof PitchesAnother noteworthy feature of modern platforms is their adaptability to various roof pitches. "Being adjustable from a 0/12 to a 12/12 roof pitch, the design accommodates a wide range of architectural structures. It can be leveled on uneven roof surfaces, making it versatile across different building types," comments Cangelosi.Meeting Flashing Height RequirementsIn line with building codes and regulations, modern AC roof platforms are engineered to meet flashing height requirements for low slope roof systems. They can be properly flashed to any roof, ensuring that structural integrity is maintained even in harsh weather conditions.Quick Assembly TimeThe amount of time required for assembling and installing these platforms is also drastically reduced. For instance, Platform Pro's design takes approximately one hour to assemble and install, depending on the roof pitch. "Time is an invaluable resource on any construction site. The quicker the installation, the more cost-effective the entire project becomes," adds Cangelosi.Environmental ConsiderationsWith increased awareness of environmental sustainability, it's worth noting that some platforms are constructed from recyclable materials. Platform Pro, for example, offers systems that are 100% recyclable and environmentally friendly. They are also UV resistant, making them durable and less susceptible to wear and tear over time.Reducing Potential for Leaks and RotTraditionally, frequent installation and removal of platforms risked the integrity of the roofing system, making them susceptible to leaks or rot. Permanent platforms like those offered by Platform Pro are designed to minimize these risks significantly. "The less you have to tamper with the existing roof structure, the less likelihood there is for potential issues like leaks or rot," states Cangelosi.Final ThoughtsAs the industry continues to evolve, so do the solutions it offers for challenges like re-roofing. Permanent platforms that require minimal disassembly, like the design patented by Platform Pro, provide a convenient and efficient alternative to traditional systems. Their adaptability to varying roof pitches, quick assembly time, and compliance with building codes make them a noteworthy development in roofing technology.

