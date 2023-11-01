Explore Authors Magazine Releases Its List Of Hottest New Fiction And Nonfiction Books To Read This November

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Children of the Watchers by Michael Joseph

Mountain Wave by Joe Albea and Nathan Summers

The Book of Fate's Desire by Ryan S. Hampton

Curl up with a warm blanket and a hot cup of chai tea with a book from Explore Authors Magazine's list of hottest new books to read this November.

- Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Two Way Street: An American Success Story by Eric Soda shares his inspiring story and tips on how to operate a successful business and how to achieve your dreams in this insightful part-memoir, self-help book. Spilled Coffee Publishing, 979-8218242145, 979-8218261245

In Jack-in-the-Box by Mark T. Bacome , an urban legend, a creepy nursery rhyme, supernatural events, and an abandoned insane asylum are at the crux of an investigation led by a tough detective in this brilliant and creepy, bone-chilling thriller. RedVette Media Productions, 978-0-9852360-7-6, 978-0-9852360-6-9

In Children of the Watchers by Michael Joseph, a group of friends attending university learn they are ethereally connected by the Universe, in this enthralling, mystical, suspense. Whenceforth Publishing, 979-821827920-2

In Mountain Wave, seasoned outdoor producers / nature cinematographers and their hunting party becomes stranded after their boat capsizes in the frigid waters of Lake Sandy in Alaska. Joe Albea and Nathan Summers share a harrowing and riveting account of these true events and their fight to survive. ARRIVING November 2023, Mountain Wave Productions: 979-8-9892725-0-1, 979-8-9892725-2-5

In The Book of Fate's Desire by Ryan S. Hampton , a powerful sorcerer-king discovers a magical book, one that talks and will help his people prepare for the upcoming war in this epic fantasy adventure. Milham Books, 979-8-9885528-0-2

In Mariana Travels to the Amazon: Adventures of a Suitcase by Ester Pereira, young readers will discover how travel connects us in this charming and delightful adventure book that follows the travels of a suitcase. Around the World Children's Books: 979-8-9894100-1-9, 979-8-9894100-0-2 *NOVEMBER 2023

In Conspiracy of Lies, by Richard S. Rachlin, a young lawyer takes a tough assignment that places him in the crosshairs of dangerous enemies in this riveting, smart, fast-paced intense legal thriller. Sawtooth Press, 979-8989003105

Chasing the Real Me by Brom Hoban is a stirring coming-of-age tale about a runner with heart, in sports, and in the game of love. Highly recommended. Hejira Books, 979-8218246761

A young woman must decide where her loyalties lie and getting herself out of the criminal underworld in Helen Lawrence's exciting and thrilling Cards of Power. *NOVEMBER, Helen Lawrence: 978-1738127405

In Jim Antonini's Wild Bill Rides Again, to escape an unfilled life, a socially awkward middle-aged family man steals one million dollars and goes on an unforgettable joyride in this beautiful literary novel. 979-8218240554, 979-8218240561

In Suppression by Craig S. Maltby, a professor finds himself embroiled in danger and corporate intrigue and espionage when a pharmaceutical company discovers his groundbreaking medical research in this taut, heart-pounding medical thriller. 9798218207236, 9798218231781

Jolly Roger weaves by Thomas Leveque a thrilling and suspenseful mystery when a body is found wrapped in a Jolly Roger flag, prompts an investigation by the victim's undeterred family and friends . Bishop Publishing, 979-8-9882786-2-7, 979-8-9882786-0-3

In the true life story, Without Justice for All by Michele Sobczak Obetts, a mother fights for justice after her son is tragically killed by a drunk driver in this heartbreaking but brave retelling of events of a mother standing strong against the justice system and her son's killer. JJSO Publishing: 979-898945662

Readers will love the second installment of The Raven Chronicles: Magic Scorned by Anthony Butler, a magical and epic fantasy adventure following a mage and her quest for revenge. KnightMajic Publishing, 979-8-9883348-0-4

The Truth: Revised by Pleze Raybon explores a number of inspirational topics in this insightful and thoughtful interpretation of the good book. Gabriel Ministries, 9798218271459

Give the gift of laughter with Pundemonium! Volumes 1 through 5 by James E. Larson with more puns, fun, and hilarious "dad jokes" to keep you in stitches. Lefse Press, 979-8987439203, 9798987439227, 9798987439241, 979-8-9874392-6-5, 979-8-9874392-8-9

Thomas Breen's compelling and tense courtroom drama, The Complaint, will keep readers on the edge of their seats in this enthralling legal thriller. *COMING SOON

In Florence D'Angelo's beautifully written story, Nglicu, a warrior grandfather and a Jesuit priest saves a young Native American woman after Wounded Knee in this riveting romance. Independent Thinking: 979-8985658231

The Pathway to Peace: A 365 Day Devotional by Cara Poe, begins with the Prince of Peace as the author navigates the reader through life's goodness and trials, joy and grief to peace. Poehouse Publishing, 979-8-218-26022-4

In I Love You, And All the Other Lies In Between by Sarah Miller, a young woman goes on a road trip to escape a difficult past in this wonderfully written literary novel. Bergantino Publishing, 979-8-9886541-0-0

Thoughts: Reflections on God, Life, and Living by Reverend O.L. Johnson explains the practical application of the Word in addressing every day problems in this wonderful inspirational book. OL Johnson, 979-8-9888631-0-6

COMING SOON ANNOUNCEMENTS:

In the charming and beautifully illustrated children's book, My Friend Adam by Tuba Khan, children learn how to be friends with each other as well as friends with a child who has autism. Empathy Inclusion Books: 979-8-9894798-0-1

Reputation by Barton Jones is a humorous and smart social satire when two brothers must protect their reputations and characters in much the same way from a scheming badly coiffed social justice warriors.

Ryann Van Tine explores the repercussions of a consumer driven society and the manipulative power of distraction employed as a marketing strategy in this riveting and observational self-help pocketbook. Memento Publishing, 978-1-77835-321-5

Terry McCafrey explores the history of the postage stamp in The Secret World of Stamps: An Insider's behind-the-scenes look at creating our nation's "calling cards". An excellent historical journey.

The Workforce Development Professional by Edward Kenny, brings decades of experience and creates an absolute must-read for professionals entering this market from government, education, corporate America, to non-profit.

In Lady Charlotte Wuthers by M.D. Hickman, will the spoiled daughter of the richest man in the world win over the boy she likes with her sharp wit and insults? Will she solve her mother's mysterious death? Romance, suspense, and mystery highlights this charming story.

The Prince of Wolves leads the battle for dominance in a timeless war of werewolves vs Vampires, that must finally come to an end, in Dorian P. Belasko's thrilling new fantasy novel, The Monster Within.

EAM Recommends

Explore Authors Magazine

+1 608-576-2064

email us here