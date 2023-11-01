Top Players In The Global New Car Market Include Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Suzuki, And Nissan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
"New Cars Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2027" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global new cars industry profile provides valuable information about the market for new passenger cars, including key highlights, market size, market share, and forecasts. Here are some key points from the industry profile:
Key Highlights:
The new cars market includes the initial retail sale/registration of new passenger cars, including various types such as saloons, hatchbacks, SUVs, 4x4s, and light pickups. Market value is calculated at the retail selling price (RSP), and market volume is given in terms of units sold. Market share data is presented for motor manufacturing groups rather than individual brands, encompassing all brands within a manufacturing group. All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms, without adjusting for inflation.
Market Overview:
The global new car market generated total revenues of $1,787.7 billion in 2022. However, the market experienced a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9% between 2017 and 2022. Market consumption volume is forecast to decline with a negative CAGR of 3.4% between 2017 and 2022, reaching a total of 64,844,700 cars in 2022.
Factors Driving Market Performance:
A positive macroeconomic environment with high consumer confidence, low car loan costs, and increasing disposable incomes stimulated demand for new vehicles and the replacement of old ones.
Scope:
The industry profile helps users understand the size, growth, and key players in the global new cars market. It includes a Five Forces analysis to assess competitive intensity and attractiveness. Additionally, leading company profiles provide insights into the operations and financial performance of key players. The profile also offers five-year forecasts for both value and volume.
Reasons to Buy:
The industry profile helps answer questions such as:
What was the size of the global new cars market by value in 2022? What is the projected size of the global new cars market in 2027? What factors impact the competitive landscape in the global new cars market? How has the market performed over the last five years? Who are the top competitors in the global new cars market?
Companies Mentioned
Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Suzuki Motor Corporation Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Mazda Ltd. BYD Company Limited Toyota Motor Corporation Renault SA Volkswagen AG Ford Motor Company Limited Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Stellantis NV Hyundai Motor Company
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Global New Cars
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
5 New Cars in Asia-Pacific
6 New Cars in Europe
7 Macroeconomic Indicators
8 New Cars in France
9 Macroeconomic Indicators
10 New Cars in Germany
11 Macroeconomic Indicators
12 New Cars in Italy
13 Macroeconomic Indicators
14 New Cars in Japan
15 Macroeconomic Indicators
16 New Cars in Australia
17 Macroeconomic Indicators
18 New Cars in Canada
19 Macroeconomic Indicators
20 New Cars in China
21 Macroeconomic Indicators
22 New Cars in The Netherlands
23 Macroeconomic Indicators
24 New Cars in Spain
25 Macroeconomic Indicators
26 New Cars in The United Kingdom
27 Macroeconomic Indicators
28 New Cars in The United States
29 Macroeconomic Indicators
30 Company Profiles
31 Appendix
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN01112023003732001241ID1107352888
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.