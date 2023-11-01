(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Science Behind Carbon Credits and Their Calculation and the Carbon Credit Authenticity Checker

The Carbon Credit Authenticity Checker, developed by UN climate change consultant Patrizia Tomasi-Bensik, categorically shows when carbon credits are genuine.

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Carbon credits have become a hot topic and an important tool in the fight against climate change. But with so many greenwashing scandals and fraudulent schemes, how to differentiate between a real or fraudulent carbon credit?The newly updated book "The Science Behind Carbon Credits and their Calculation " and the accompanying tool "Carbon Credit Authenticity Checker" by UN climate change expert and consultant Patrizia Tomasi-Bensik et al. is an authoritative account of how emission reductions are calculated, why they are easily misinterpreted and when they can be considered genuine.Understanding carbon credits from a privileged, multifaceted perspective. Patrizia Tomasi-Bensik is an expert advisor to the United Nations Climate Change Assessment Team, which reviews the quality control and management systems of accredited carbon credit certifiers. Her unique background as a mechanical and chemical engineer with a PhD in chemistry and a specialisation in quantum mechanics provides an in-depth and contextual view of emissions reduction and climate change. This book and its accompanying tool aim to clear up the confusion about how a tonne of CO2 is effectively removed from the atmosphere and when that act can actually be considered a carbon credit. The Science Behind Carbon Credits and their Calculation is essential reading for government officials, C-level executives, investors and professionals committed to reducing negative emissions. The book complements the author's training on Carbon Credits, ESG and the Epiconomy .The Carbon Credit Authenticity Checker consists of a list of 54 yes and no technical questions, the result of which provides an objective answer. Are the assessed carbon credits genuine or not?

