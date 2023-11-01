Beacon Bid Enhances RFP Archive With New Category Browsing And Exclusion Keywords

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Josh Schwartzbeck, CTO of GovOpticsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Beacon Bid has rolled out a major update to its RFP Archive that allows procurement teams to more easily discover and leverage historical bid data to craft effective solicitations. Users can now directly browse by category without needing a keyword, plus utilize exclusion keywords to narrow searches."With so many agencies already using the archive to more easily discover and leverage historical bid data to craft effective solicitations, we're excited to showcase these latest enhancements to the RFP Archive at a number of upcoming industry events," said Bill Culhane, COO of Beacon Bid. "By improving search and discovery, teams can build better RFPs even faster using the millions of historical examples in our archive."Similar to other results from Beacon Bid's product roadmap, this update comes after extensive customer input. "Our users directly asked us for more flexibility in searching the archive, and we listened," explained Josh Schwartzbeck, CTO. "Browsing by category and excluding irrelevant keywords will help users pinpoint example RFPs tailored to their specific needs."With over 7 million plus historical RFPs, bids and plans, the Beacon Bid RFP Archive leverages AI and machine learning to streamline solicitation development. Procurement teams can now browse by category such as IT, Construction, Healthcare, and more to find relevant examples. Exclusion keywords help filter out unwanted results.Beacon Bid looks forward to showcasing these new search capabilities at events such as the 2023 SCAGPO Annual Forum and Trade Show and the Texas Public Purchasing Association Conference. Originating from customer feedback, more updates that further enhance the power of the RFP Archive are planned for the future.About GovOptics:GovOptics, a subsidiary of BidPrime, is a pioneering force in the public sector, committed to increasing transparency, equality, and access to valuable data for governments, businesses, and citizens.About Beacon Bid:Beacon Bid is an Austin-based technology company revolutionizing the procurement process for municipalities. Its platform allows agencies to publish solicitations, engage with planholders, and collect responses effortlessly. The RFP Archive contains the most extensive searchable database of RFP specifications, supporting agencies in crafting accurate and effective requirements.

