Suitespot Adds Capital Project Management For Rental Real Estate With Suitespot Capitaltm

SuiteSpot Capital Project Management Software

Capital project management software specifically built for rental real estate owners and operators.

- Imraz Samim, SVP of Capital at Hazelview Properties

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SuiteSpot Capital TM transforms the way rental real estate owners and operators manage capital projects, automating and streamlining processes that were once mired in spreadsheets. Now, you can effortlessly answer the critical questions: 'Are we on time, and are we on budget?'

Key Features of SuiteSpot CapitalTM:

- Project Tracking: Effortlessly manage your multi-year capital plan for the entire portfolio, from a company-wide view down to individual properties. All stakeholders can track and update projects through an integrated web application and mobile solution.

- Vendor Engagement: Simplify vendor interactions by bidding, awarding, and scheduling vendors through a single screen. SuiteSpot Vendor AI ensures quality and clarity, monitoring vendor performance.

- Renovation Tracking: Track unit and property renovations at scale, from notice to vacate to the completed unit being rented. The SuiteSpot Renovation Board provides oversight at a company-wide, regional, or property level for all unit renovations.

Budget Tracking: Real-time tracking of budgeted spend across multiple years, offering portfolio-wide visibility into spending status.

- Forecasting: Improve project performance prediction based on insights from past projects. SuiteSpot Budget AI identifies discrepancies and predicts spending across categories based on portfolio history.

About SuiteSpot

SuiteSpot is a leading PropTech property operations software and mobile solution that empowers property management teams to streamline operations and enhance performance through specifically created to drive the flow of information associated with operating rental real estate CapEx and OpEx investments.

SuiteSpot CapitalTM is a“suite” of project tracking, vendor engagement and budgeting solutions that connect and power your office and mobile capital project teams with automation, visibility and control. SuiteSpot MaintenanceTM is a“suite” of solutions that connect and power your office and mobile maintenance teams with automation, visibility and control.

