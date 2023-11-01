Kappa And Major League Rugby Forge Comprehensive Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kappa - MLR Partnership

Landmark 3-Year Partnership for Official Kit Partner of Major League Rugby Announced

- Harry Hardy, MLR Chief Commercial OfficerUNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kappa , the iconic sports and lifestyle brand, and Major League Rugby (MLR), which represents the highest level of rugby competition in North America, are thrilled to announce a new partnership that makes the famed apparel brand an Official League Sponsor and Official Kit Partner of the league.The three-year agreement will allow Kappa to provide world-class apparel support to all 13 MLR teams. Kappa's comprehensive engagement with MLR will include outfitting each team with Match Kits, Training Kits, and Fanwear, ensuring that players and fans alike are dressed in comfort and style.Kappa has a long and distinguished relationship with rugby having made iconic kits for some of the world's most renowned teams. With extensive relationships spanning teams across Europe, including those in France's TOP 14 and Italy's Serie A, Kappa now looks to broaden its global presence with the new partnership with MLR.“As MLR continues to grow its following both in the U.S. and internationally, we felt it was important to align with a brand that represents quality, innovative design and has a rich heritage in rugby and other various sports all over the world,” said Harry Hardy, Major League Rugby Chief Commercial Officer.“We look forward to seeing the Kappa brand on our players, coaches, and fans in all MLR stadiums this season and beyond.”"We are incredibly excited to join forces with Major League Rugby, a league that embodies the spirit of the game," said Daniel Drew, Director of Kappa Team Sports. "Our partnership signifies not just a collaboration between a brand and a league, but a harmony of values and dedication. We are committed to enhancing the MLR experience for players and fans alike, and we can't wait to unveil our creations that bear the iconic Omini Kappa logo.”About Major League Rugby:Major League Rugby is a professional sports league representing the highest level of rugby competition in North America. MLR prides itself in fostering intense, high-stakes competition while bringing together a passionate community built on the values of Respect, Inclusivity, and Tradition. Matches are televised on Fox Sports, among other national and local market platforms, and its OTT Platform, The Rugby Network offers fans the ability to stream select MLR matches live, along with Gallagher Premiership Rugby, and other international rugby content. For more information, visit and follow @USMLR on Twitter and Instagram.About Kappa:Kappa is synonymous with the Omini logo created in 1969. It represents a man and a woman back-to-back with their silhouettes becoming the Kappa identity, a symbol of quality, equality and style. Today, the logo can be seen on a wide range of bespoke kits across a number of different sports. Kappa is the uniform of champions.

Johnathan McGinty

Major League Rugby

+1 706-338-2732



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok