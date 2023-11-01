Siemens Healthineers Selects Baxter Planning To Transform Its Service Supply Chain

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Siemens Healthineers will deploy BaxterPredictTM, Baxter Planning's Predictive Service Supply Chain Platform to optimize its global Service Supply Chain

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter Planning, the leading provider of Service Parts Management technology, today announced that Siemens Healthineers, a leading medical technology company, has selected Baxter Planning as their long-term Service Supply Chain partner. Siemens Healthineers will be leveraging Baxter Planning's BaxterPredict, an end-to-end predictive platform to support the global Service Supply Chain at Siemens Healthineers Customer Services.

After an extensive evaluation, Siemens Healthineers selected Baxter Planning based on their leading Service Parts Planning solution and domain expertise. Through Baxter's advanced support system and Center of Excellence (CoE), their customers have access to professional input from the most qualified experts in the space, earning Baxter Planning the tagline, "Your Partners in Planning" and multiple industry awards.

Another feature that set Baxter Planning apart for Siemens Healthineers is BaxterPredict's Total Cost Optimization capability, which enables companies to plan for low volume, intermittent demand patterns, ensuring the right mix of parts are stocked at the correct location.

Healthcare Service Business is also a space where emergency situations demand partners like Siemens Healthineers to act fast, with the potential to result in excess shipping expenses. BaxterPredict's Automated Replenishment will help them minimize freight shipping costs and burn down excess inventory throughout their global Service Supply Chain with a replenishment strategy that prioritizes stocking from the smartest location. To help Siemens Healthineers reach even more of a strategic edge, Installed Based Planning can allow them to plan according to the growth or decline of their equipment base and highlight critical client contracts for enhanced coverage. With this dynamic feature, they will be able to drive better service levels and higher first-time fix rates for technician visits, improving service operations, and enhancing the customer Net-Promoter-Score.

Operating in more than 70 countries, 90% of leading hospitals work with Siemens Healthineers around the globe to support their patients. With over 15,000 granted patents, Siemens Healthineers is focused on pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare and delivering world-class support to their clients.

"With such a sprawling operation, our requirements can get too complicated for most planning platforms quite quickly. We needed a powerful, dynamic solution that gives us actionable insights based on a massive amount of data, and we found that in BaxterPredict", stated Klaus Rueth, Senior Vice President, Customer Service Managed Logistics, Siemens Healthineers.

"BaxterPredict is becoming an industry standard in the medical technology field, which is exciting because of the huge impact medical technologies can have on individuals' lives. I believe our partnership with Siemens Healthineers will help improve healthcare as a whole and bring life-preserving efficiency to emergency situations," added Mårten Gustafsson, Chief Revenue Officer, Baxter Planning.

The Baxter Planning Predictive Service Supply Chain Platform solution connects disparate workflows and teams with predictive insights that drive significant productivity gains, cost savings, and customer satisfaction.

This new, predictive approach to inventory planning, demand forecasting, product-lifecycle planning, operations-workflow monitoring, reverse logistics, and customer-escalation management unlocks significant new value for Service Supply Chain organizations.

About Baxter Planning

Baxter Planning is the world leader in Service Parts Management technology. Global customers rely on their software to better manage their service supply chain. The company's

BaxterPredictTM

end-to-end predictive platform transforms Service Supply Chain management, driving cost reduction, resiliency, optimization, and end-to-end visibility control, reducing inventory, logistics, and operations costs, while helping customers improve services revenue and better manage service outcomes. Customers using Baxter Planning's software manage $11B in inventory across 35,000 locations in 120 countries.

