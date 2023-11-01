Qbotica To Acquire Healthomation To Expand Healthcare Automation Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- qBotica Inc, a leading technology and automation solutions provider, is proud to announce its strategic investment in Healthomation Inc, a healthcare automation company, to further its suite of offerings and expand its reach within the healthcare sector. Healthomation Inc is at the forefront of healthcare process automation, similar to industry competitors like Olive.

This strategic partnership brings together the extensive expertise and innovative capabilities of both companies to drive transformative changes in healthcare through the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. By joining forces, qBotica and Healthomation aim to address the ever-growing demand for automation and efficiency in healthcare, ultimately improving patient care and streamlining operations for healthcare providers, and revenue cycle management vendors.

qBotica's CEO, Mahesh Vinayagam, expressed his enthusiasm for this significant step forward, stating, "Our investment in Healthomation Inc represents a pivotal moment for qBotica, as we align ourselves with a cutting-edge company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence. This collaboration will allow us to harness the power of AI and ML to create RPA solutions that transcend the healthcare sector's traditional boundaries. We are excited to work together to bring about positive changes in the industry."

Healthomation Inc's CEO, Selvaraj Murugaiyan, also shared his thoughts on the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to have qBotica Inc as a strategic partner in our mission to advance healthcare automation. With their proven track record in Robotic process automation and document understanding solutions, we believe qBotica is the perfect partner to help us revolutionize healthcare delivery. Our combined efforts will enable us to provide healthcare organizations and RCM vendors with AI-driven automation tools that eases integration between EHRs, enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and improve the overall patient experience."

This strategic investment will facilitate the development of innovative automation solutions combining EDI and RPA that can drive integrations, efficiency, accuracy, and consistency in healthcare processes, from administrative tasks to patient care. By harnessing the power of AI and ML, EDI and RPA qBotica and Healthomation Inc aim to provide healthcare organizations and RCM vendors with the tools and resources necessary to thrive in an increasingly complex and demanding industry.

Expion Health, formerly known as Exponent Health, recently received the esteemed AI-10 award from UiPath for its outstanding use of AI and Automation to streamline company processes. Collaborating with qBotica, a trailblazer in AI-driven automation solutions, Expion Health demonstrates its commitment to harnessing the power of automation, positioning itself at the technological vanguard of the healthcare sector. This accolade underscores how innovative partnerships and a forward-thinking approach can reshape the future of healthcare delivery.

About qBotica Inc : qBotica Inc is a pioneering Automation and AI solutions provider, dedicated to delivering cutting-edge, AI-driven services to various industries. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, qBotica specializes in industry specific process automation and AI-driven decision support. The company is committed to transforming industries through the power of automation and technology.

About Healthomation Inc : Healthomation Inc is a leading healthcare automation company that leverages AI and ML technologies to streamline healthcare operations by providing solutions such as Automated Bulk verification of Eligibility and Benefits with Pre authorization determination; BOT powered Prior-auth request submission and result documentation, Automated denial capture, AI powered suggestion engine and Bot powered action initiator; Intuitive Revenue, Denial and Demography Analytics with the help of captured 837, 835 and 271 EDI; Automated Procedure reminders etc. The company's mission is to empower healthcare providers with intelligent, automated solutions that improve the overall healthcare experience for patients and providers alike.

