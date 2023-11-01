Glo Fiber Announces Expansion Of Its Fiber Network To City Of Lancaster, PA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Expansion will bring internet speeds up to 5 Gbps to over 20,000 homes and businesses

EDINBURG, Va., Nov. 1, 2023

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN )

announced they have reached an innovative partnership with municipal officials to deploy next generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services to the City of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Glo Fiber will utilize portions of the City's extensive existing fiber network and provide key fiber assets to the City for Smart City uses. Engineering work is currently underway, and construction is slated to begin mid-2024 and last approximately 18 months.

"The City of Lancaster is enthusiastic to embark on the next phase of implementing city-wide broadband with Glo Fiber to ensure all residents can access best-in-class broadband services," said Danene Sorace, Mayor of Lancaster.

Glo Fiber provides a direct fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet connection with super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps) with service already available to more than 30,000 homes and businesses in Pennsylvania. The fiber-to-the-home network, coupled with Shentel's 9,000-mile regional fiber network, enables Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia.

"Over the past couple of years, we have been building our fiber network throughout Lancaster County providing citizens with a competitive, all-fiber choice for their internet, TV, and phone," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry Affairs & Regulatory at Shentel. "The City of Lancaster has shown great foresight into the future of technology for their citizens, and Glo Fiber is thrilled to collaborate with them to bring complete broadband coverage in the City. Our investment in the City of Lancaster will provide an additional boost to their economic development to attract companies interested in relocating to the area."

In combination with multi-gigabit internet speeds, Glo TV streaming services and phone services are also available. Wall-to-Wall WiFi service is offered, ensuring a seamless and reliable connection anywhere in your home or business.

As a leading broadband internet provider in the Mid-Atlantic region, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to our competitors:



Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds up to 5

Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts Prompt local customer service

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN ). Glo Fiber provides the fastest available residential and small business internet service using XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art 10 Gbps symmetrical technology.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 9,000 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit

