Salt Lake City Paves The Way As Top Destination For RV Renters With Record-Breaking Bookings On Rvshare

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Booking insights reveal Salt Lake City to have the highest amount of bookings compared to any other city, with renters spending nearly 112,000 nights under the Utah skies to date

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare , the largest community for RV owners and renters, recently revealed that Salt Lake City has surpassed the highest number of bookings compared to any other U.S. city, followed by Las Vegas and Phoenix. With five national parks and eleven national monuments within the state of Utah alone, it's no wonder that the Capital city makes for a great destination for RV travelers.

With nearly 900 rentals available in the state of Utah, RV travelers have a wide array of choices to match their preferences and needs whether they want to explore the state's landmarks in a luxury Class C RV or rent a comfortable campervan to experience what camping in the wilderness is truly like. On average, an RV rental in Salt Lake City costs about $1,150 for a five-night trip, which includes transportation and accommodations.

Due to the high demand, it is a profitable destination for RVshare owners. There are over 700 RV owners in the state of Utah as well who have been able to accommodate renters flocking to see the area. According to booking insights, Utah owners have been able to earn over $15 million collectively since joining the platform. Data also reveals that the city of Salt Lake holds a higher booking value for RV rentals compared to any other city in the United States, and is up 15 percent compared to the second most valuable city, Las Vegas.

For RV travelers looking to plan a trip to Utah, there is no shortage of natural wonder exploration. During the warmer months, Bear Lake and Great Salt Lake are serene spots for water enthusiasts with plenty of campground options nearby for RV travel. From hiking through the natural sandstone landscapes found throughout Moab and Arches National Park to stargazing from your RV rental in Bryce Canyon National Park, where the largest collection of spire-shaped rock formations called hoodoos exist, RV travel in Utah offers an unforgettable adventure, immersing RV travelers in the rugged beauty of the American Southwest.

"Salt Lake City is an exceptional destination for RV travelers, both seasoned and new,"

said RVshare's Travel Expert, Maddi Bourgerie.

"With the city's close proximity to iconic National Parks including Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon and Arches, paired with it's RV-friendly infrastructure with nearby campgrounds and RV parks, it's no surprise that Salt Lake City and the state of Utah overall will continue to prosper as a top RV and camping destination."

For other helpful tips and resources, visit the RVshare blog. For more information about RVshare, visit rvshare.

About RVshare

RVshare

RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 4 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime.

