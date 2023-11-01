Uniquely-Illustrated Children's Christmas Book Publishes Just In Time Before The Holiday Season

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charleston, SC, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Christmas Eve, Santa's throwing a curveball.

Parents, grandparents, and guardians will love the newest seasonal release from Palmetto Publishing's children's literature section. Santa's Snowball Fight!, a short bedtime story for children of all ages, combines the fun of winter snow with the beautiful illustrations of author-artist Sue Ann Alton Sanders for a perfect Christmas Eve book.

Everyone in the North Pole is getting ready for the biggest event of the year: Christmas Eve. Even more exciting, they're preparing to hold a massive snowball fight on Christmas Day to celebrate a job well done!

However, an unexpected snowstorm blows through and a small polar bear, Little Paws, gets lost in a storm. Now, it'll take the whole North Pole to find him!

Features lovable characters, an action-packed Christmas tale the kids will love, and illustrated pictures that jump right off the page, Santa's Snowball Fight! is a fun and faith-filled story to add to a child's bookshelf. With a focus on why we celebrate Christmas, Christian believers will find deep meaning in this story's focus on prayer and trust in God.

About the Author:

Sue Ann Alton Sanders is a children's book author and the writer of Santa's Snowball Fight! A former wildlife artist and designer during a long career, she now turns her considerable expertise toward the creation of fun, exciting, and laugh-out-loud stories for children everywhere.

