AURI Announces Q4 Dividends And Token Giveaways

The company believes that giving an extra digital token of AURI will connect our subsidiaries shareholders together. We are also trying to make sure shareholders of the subsidiaries can participate with the parent company digital asset.

CEO Jim Amendola states,“Auri Inc. has been working on this process for a couple years getting the infrastructure ready for this next big step. We are enraptured by the progress of the token with our majority owned subsidiaries and their shareholders of record.”

The company wants to emphasize that currently the process to distribute tokens is manually handled. We reserve enough tokens to distribute to holders. The instructions to claim the token will be listed on also below:

Copy of driver's license or passportCopy of driver's license or passport next to your face in pictureBrokerage statement showing you owned the stock as of November 1, 2023 (you can blackout Social Security number and any other stock not pertaining1 copy of a utility bill with matching address

Please email the information requested. We might inquire further in case we need more information.

Shareholders can also join our telegram channel

The dividend giveaways and dates will be as follows:

November 1, 2023 the following giveaways and dividends will take place:

Shareholders of SUTI will get 1 AURI token for every 50 shares of SUTI they own.

Shareholders of BDGR will get 1 AURI Token for every 200 shares they own.

Shareholders of PRPM will get 1 AURI Token for every 100 shares they own.

Shareholders of PBHG will get 1 AURI token for every 100 shares they own.

Shareholders must note that we will round to nearest whole share in any event of fractional shares.

December Dividend Date

December 1, 2023 The company plans to give 1 AURI token for every 10 AURI Shares owned.

The company will give distribution requirements on the appropriate venues.

About Auri Inc.

AURI Inc. as good as gold! The Company was formed by a group of investors whose talents and interests were based in Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Intellectual property development, and acquisitions, as well as oil and gas and real estate investments. The company launched its own cryptocurrency, , and has licensed its Art Inventory at nft/blackdracos . The management is based around seasoned corporate officers, directors, and consultants who are experienced in management and mergers/acquisitions of multimillion-dollar companies. The company's plan and concept were developed and based around a plan of acquiring and developing High-End Art and Reproductions, backed by AURI Gold cryptocurrency, focusing on AURI INC to become a Publisher and Licensor as well as NFT developer. Then, retaining the duplication and reproduction rights, on an exclusive basis, in order to sell and distribute the products worldwide. The company and management believe that they can create, sustain, and grow one of the largest art publishing companies in the world. AURI Inc. also owns a "wholly owned subsidiary": EVAP Inc. Evap Inc. has patent-pending technology to assist with one of the biggest issues in the oil and gas industry, "PRODUCED WATER". The technology can take produced saltwater and turn it into a steam cleaner than most cities' tap water by removing most of the metals and suspended solids.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

