Zipby Launches Multiple Automatic Gated Off-Street Sites At Easypark Parking Garages In Vancouver

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZipBy and EasyPark have partnered to introduce automatic payment and gate entry parking at four gated facilities in and around downtown Vancouver. The lots include:





Lot 9 at CF Pacific Centre

Lot 27 at Library Square

Lot 19 at 900 West Cordova St Lot 43 at 1201 West Georgia St

With ZipBy's technology, drivers can enter the parking lots through the mobile app and exit automatically without the need to touch their cell phone or wind down the window. If there is a parking fee, it is charged to their credit card and a receipt is emailed to them, eliminating the need to wait in line at the pay station.

The collaboration between ZipBy and EasyPark offers several benefits, including:



A faster and easier user experience

Increased turnover with reduced queuing

Savings on administration, hardware, and consumer costs 100% revenue capture

“The benefits of this partnership are numerous: a faster and easier user experience, increased turnover with reduced queuing, savings on administration, hardware, and consumer costs, and 100% revenue capture.” Says ZipBy President Shirley Rodriguez.

ZipBy has already provided this ticketless, wireless Bluetooth experience to drivers at Harvard University in Boston and Grant MacEwan University in Alberta. The positive response from drivers at Lot 19 in Vancouver has led to the expansion of the system to the additional lots.

EasyPark's CEO, Nigel Bullers, was impressed with the ZipBy solution, stating, " The first time I drove through a gated lot with ZipBy, I knew that we had to bring this experience to Vancouver. The gate opened without touching my cell phone as I approached. The product is invisible, you simply drive in and out. Everything happens in the background, just like magic. We are a long-standing member of BC Tech Association and that is no coincidence. Over the past few years, we have been inspired to search for ways to use technology to improve the lives of drivers with an eye on quick, seamless, and safe solutions. We have installed several LPR (License Plate Recognition) systems in garages and they help to some extent. However, they all need drivers to do some manual process and it all falls apart when drivers are in a different vehicle. The ZipBy solution using the driver's phone ensures that entry and payments are seamless, and safer than any other method because the driver doesn't touch the phone or the parking equipment while operating the vehicle.

“Driver safety and sustainable solutions are really important to both our clients and their customers” says Gary Khor V.P. of Technology and IT.“ZipBy is the safest way for people to enter a garage, and we remove the need to line up at a pay station. We also eliminate the need for paper tickets and the wear and tear that comes with it. ZipBy is a much more sustainable solution, and that is important to our customers.”

“A really important consideration as we searched for a solution like this was that we would not have to have two systems for the customer” says Ravinder Bains, Director of Client Services.” We did not want to have customers use one system to enter gated lots and then another system when parking at open lots, beaches, parks. With ZipBy, drivers get the best of both worlds - a Bluetooth wireless hands-free solution at a gate, and the same mobile app can be used to make payments on the other 150 lots around the city in a more traditional way. To help promote this new solution, customers get 10% off the price of parking at CF Pacific Centre, Library Square, Lot 19. Using Zipby at most other lots around the city would also have up to 10% discount.

ZipBy was recognized for its outstanding contribution to the parking industry at the prestigious Canadian Parking Association (CPA) 2023 Annual Conference and Trade Show. The event, commemorating its 40th edition, featured ZipBy as the recipient of the esteemed“Innovation in Parking and Programs” award.

About ZipBy:

ZipBy is the only parking technology globally that offers a combination of On Street, Off Street and Surface Lot parking, all in one mobile app. The ZipBy app becomes the parking meter. ZipBy is head quartered in Sydney, Australia with offices in the USA and Canada. For more information, please visit

About EasyPark:

Formed in 1947, EasyPark is dedicated to making parking easy. The company redesigns and reinvents parking services for clients such as public-sector organizations, including the City of Vancouver and Vancouver Park Board, and some of Vancouver's largest property management companies, including Cadillac Fairview, Bentall Green Oak., and CHMC Granville Island. For more information, please visit

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Ravinder Bains

Director, Client Services

Tel: 604.717.7355

Email:

Web:

Facebook: Facebook/easyparkvancouver | Twitter: @easyparkvan