Modular Block Electrolyzers Provide Core Processing For The Grid-Scale Salgenx Saltwater Flow Battery

Robot-friendly Modular Blocks securely bolted together for easy assembly and customization.

Salgenx's Innovative Saltwater Flow Battery Transforms Energy Storage Using Stackable Modular Block Electrolyzers

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Salgenx , a division of Infinity Turbine LLC, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking saltwater flow battery that leverages the power of electrolyzers for energy storage and discharge. This innovative energy storage solution has been made possible through the utilization of stackable modular blocks, a novel method of fabrication that promises to reshape the energy storage industry.

The Salgenx saltwater flow battery is poised to transform the way we store and utilize energy. By employing electrolyzers, this cutting-edge technology enables efficient energy storage and discharge, ensuring a reliable and sustainable power supply for various applications. What sets this solution apart is the use of stackable modular blocks, which opens up a world of possibilities for development and commercialization.

These modular blocks, based on Patent US7726331B1, known as the Modular Fluid Handling Device II, offer a host of advantages. They are particularly well-suited for electrolyzer assemblies, housing both anodes and cathodes while allowing for seamless flow processing. The modular blocks can be stacked in both vertical and horizontal configurations, accommodating gas and liquid processing flows with ease.

One of the key features of these modular blocks is their versatility. Some blocks can incorporate spinning elements that serve to pump, direct, and process liquids – a crucial function of an electrolyzer. Additionally, they can be extruded into one piece or formed in blocks to be easily bolted together, providing flexibility in assembly.

Salgenx is dedicated to sustainability, and these modular blocks align with that commitment. They can be manufactured from recycled materials, making them eco-friendly. Material options include metal, recycled plastic, and ceramics for casting. This environmentally conscious approach ensures that the Salgenx saltwater flow battery is not only cutting-edge but also environmentally responsible.

Furthermore, these modular blocks offer the ultimate flexibility in product commercialization. By simply replacing blocks, Salgenx's energy storage solutions can be easily reconfigured to meet specific requirements, reducing the need for costly overhauls.

The modular blocks also feature standard threaded ports, allowing for the integration of various sensors, viewports, and flow control devices such as valves. This flexibility enhances the adaptability and functionality of the Salgenx saltwater flow battery, making it suitable for a wide range of applications.

Salgenx is excited to introduce this modular technology to the market, and the possibilities it presents for sustainable energy storage are limitless. As the world seeks cleaner and more efficient energy solutions, Salgenx is at the forefront, driving innovation in the energy storage sector.

About Salgenx and Infinity Turbine LLC

Salgenx, in strategic collaboration with Infinity Turbine LLC, stands at the cutting edge of transformative solutions, showcasing a commitment to excellence and innovation through grid-scale saltwater battery energy storage, destined to set unparalleled standards in manufacturing and battery technology.

