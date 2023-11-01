Dive Into The Sea Of Social Media Marketing With Vibrant's New“Essentials” Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Learn how to use social media to meet your marketing goals, with Social Media Marketing Essentials. The Advance Review Copy of the book is available on NetGalley for interested readers.

Dr. Kavita Kamath is the author of Social Media Marketing Essentials You Always Wanted To Know. She holds a doctorate in social media marketing and has a pedagogical career spanning over 17 years.

Become a marketing whiz. Check out more books from our Self-Learning Management series.

Social Media Marketing Essentials is an easy-to-understand book for anyone looking to gain a well-rounded understanding of the fundamentals

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Vibrant Publishers is expanding its Self-Learning Management series with Social Media Marketing Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (Social Media Marketing Essentials) by Dr. Kavita Kamath . The book is a handy tool for anyone who seeks to gain a well-rounded understanding of what social media marketing is, how it works, and how to use it in this technology-driven age to derive profits and reach the required masses for various products and services. The book will serve as a vital resource for budding social media managers, professionals, and students pursuing various marketing courses. The Advance Review Copy of the book is now available on NetGalley for interested readers.

The book begins by describing social media marketing and different social media platforms used by the majority of internet users. The author discusses the differences between traditional media and social media, describes organic and paid marketing, explains how to employ marketing strategies and plans for various social media platforms, and much more. There is an individual chapter that underlines content creation and types of content. Moreover, the book also includes topics like Threads marketing and X's (Formerly Twitter) takeover by Elon Musk, ensuring that the readers are up to date with all that has been making news recently (related to social media). Finally, the author delves into nuanced topics like the metrics used for evaluating a company's presence and impact on social media, and the ethics that revolve around the execution of a social media marketing strategy.

The chapters also include summaries and quizzes at the end so that the readers can test their knowledge at checkpoints and make sure they are grasping what the book has to offer to its fullest.

Social Media Marketing Essentials You Always Wanted To Know is a part of Vibrant Publisher's Self-Learning Management series. The series is designed to help students, professionals, entrepreneurs, managers, and career switchers learn essential concepts of management subjects.

About the Author

Dr. Kavita Kamath is a faculty member at RMD Sinhgad School of Management Studies, a NAAC 'A++' Accredited institute, affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), ranked among the top 10 universities in India. She has a doctorate in social media marketing, an MBA in marketing management, and a bachelor's degree in commerce. She also conducts corporate training programs. She has published her research work in several national and international peer-reviewed journals.

About the Self-Learning Management series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with 'just the essential information'. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Social Media Marketing Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 978-1-63651-218-1

Hardback - 978-1-63651-220-4

E-Book - 978-1-63651-219-8

