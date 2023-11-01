Global Crystal Oscillators Market To 2030: Increasing Adoption Of LTE And 4G Networks Bodes Well For Growth

Surface Mounted, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.9% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thru-Hole segment is readjusted to a revised 0.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $808.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.2% CAGR

The Crystal Oscillators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$808.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$550.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 1.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 1.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.

Daishinku Corporation

Hosonic Electronic Co., Ltd.

Kyocera Crystal Device (KCD) Corp.

Mercury Electronic Ind. Co., Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Rakon Ltd.

River Eletec Corporation

Siward Crystal Technology Co., Ltd.

TXC Corporation Vectron International, Inc.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

