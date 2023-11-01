Step2 Introduces New Toys For The Holiday Season

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STREETSBORO, Ohio, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Step2 , the category leader in play kitchens, push cars, water tables, playhouses and climbers, is sharing their lineup of new and best-selling toys to help parents and gift givers get an early start on their holiday shopping.



The new collection encourages imaginative play and cognitive development in new ways through pretend play. Whether they are blasting off into space with the new Space Capsule Swing or playing house with one of their new interactive kitchens, Step2 is making gift giving easy and fun this holiday season.

“Step2 is always focused on creating imaginative play products that kids love and parents appreciate. We develop and perfect each toy with interactive and engaging features and designs, but also ensure that the toys and products are durable enough to last for years and even decades to come,” said Melissa Hartke, Director of Marketing at Step2.

The 2023 Step2 Holiday toy lineup includes:



NEW! Space Capsule Swing TM: Your little one can head to galaxies beyond with this new Space Capsule Swing that holds one or two children. The swing features a unique design that can be hung using the included rope, or it can be placed flat on the ground and used as a playhouse inside or outside. A Toy of the Year Award 2023 Finalist and Good Housekeeping 2023 Best Toy Award Winner! Available at and Amazon ; retails for $149.99.

NEW! Cook & Care Corner Kitchen and Nursery TM: This 2-in-1 play kitchen and nursery offers everything needed to keep kids entertained and engaged as they cook, clean, and care for their baby doll. The modern twist on a vintage-style playset comes complete with clicking knobs and electronic lights and sounds on the stovetop. The set also features a toy washing machine, battery-operated light, and blender and popcorn making accessories with moving elements. Named a 2023 Top Holiday Toy by The Toy Insider! Available at and Amazon; retails for $299.99.

NEW! Cooking Time Kitchen TM: This play kitchen offers realistic features including faux stainless steel and wooden accents paired with a vintage-style fridge and freezer. It also features a clock with working hands, clicker knobs on the stove and electronic lights and sounds on the stovetop. Available at and Amazon ; retails for $149.99.

NEW! Push Around Sled TM: Little riders will have a safe and exciting adventure in the snow as they are pushed around in this fun sled! A wide-grip push handle, molded-in seat, and a grooved plastic bottom ensure a smooth, comfortable ride through the neighborhood, whether there is a lot of snow or just a dusting. Available at and Amazon; retails for $79.99.

NEW! Snow Runner TM: Encourage active outdoor play with the Snow Runner kids' sled. This toboggan-style sled comfortably fits one or two kids, with molded-in hand grips, easy-lean steering, and a strong, long-lasting design that lasts year after year. Available at and Amazon ; retails for $99.99.

Scout & Slide Climber TM: A perfectly sized and aesthetically pleasing climber for the backyard! This climber includes a ladder and two climbing walls to access the upper-level clubhouse. Once there, little ones can use the steering wheel and look out the two windows. When they're ready, they exit via the slide. Nooks underneath the climber are perfect for a game of hide-and-seek or storage. A Good Housekeeping 2023 Best Toy Award Winner! Available at and Amazon ; retails for $399.99.

Up & Down Roller Coaster Rapid Ride and Hide TM: You can bring the amusement park thrills home with this roller coaster, perfect for indoor or outdoor play. It features a nine-foot roller coaster track and can easily be taken apart for compact storage when not in use. Available on Amazon ; retails for $139.99.

My First Christmas Tree TM: A beloved holiday favorite! This viral, top-selling toddler Christmas tree allows kids to decorate and play with their very first tree – safely! Available at and Amazon ; retails for $64.99.

My First Snowman TM: Celebrate the winter season with this festive snowman toy that allows children to practice fine motor skills while they create a variety of silly faces and personalities with the put-and-place style snowman! Tap the magic hat to play festive tunes and light up the snowflake. When playtime is over, all of the pieces can be stored within the snowman's body. Available at ; retails for $39.99.

Adventure Camper TM: Kids can explore the great outdoors with this adorable camper playhouse loaded with engaging pretend play activities. Features a molded-in kitchen area, stovetop with clicker knobs, skylight, doorbell and decorative wheel. Available at and Amazon ; retails for $349.99.

Ride Along Scooter TM: This award-winning scooter features a sleek vintage design and comes in three colors – white, rose pink and aqua. The foot-powered scooter features four wheels for extra stability and rear storage space. Available at and Amazon ; retails for $79.99. Rain Showers Splash Pond TM: Get the fun flowing with this best-selling water table featuring Step2's iconic“rain shower” feature. Fill with beans or dried pasta for indoor sensory play until you can take it outside in the spring for outdoor water play. Available at and Amazon ; retails for $89.99.





