Reachout Technology Acquires Redgear, LLC, Bolstering Its Service Offerings

Rick Jordan, CEO of ReachOut Technology and Luciano Aguayo III, President of RedGear

ReachOut Technology acquires RedGear, LLC, expanding services and solidifying its leadership in cybersecurity and IT solutions for SMBs.

- Rick JordanCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ReachOut Technology (reachoutit) is thrilled to announce its strategic acquisition of RedGear, LLC, a Texas and Arizona based company specializing in professional technology services. This pivotal move not only adds nearly $4 million in revenue to ReachOut's portfolio but also introduces specialized services in the education and government sectors, including Structured Cabling and Secure Access Control, further solidifying its commitment to providing comprehensive IT security and compliance solutions.These new offerings are tailored to meet the unique needs of educational institutions and government entities, ensuring robust IT security and compliance solutions. The acquisition particularly strengthens ReachOut's position in the Education sector and Department of Defense (DoD) compliance services, positioning the company at the forefront of Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) readiness.RedGear (redgear) has flourished under the dynamic leadership of Luciano Aguayo and Armando Gonzalez. Luciano's strategic vision and operational acumen have steered RedGear's growth and trajectory. Their combined technical expertise has been pivotal in crafting innovative IT solutions, solidifying RedGear's reputation as a trusted industry name, making this integration with ReachOut a harmonious fit.Luciano Aguayo III, President of RedGear, shares his excitement:“This merger marks a significant milestone for us and the broader Southwest Technology community. My longstanding vision of uplifting our region, especially RedGear's unmatched reputation with school districts and government entities, is becoming a reality. We're not just creating opportunities for future engineers; we're setting a new standard of excellence and extending our services in these sectors nationwide.”Rick Jordan (rickjordan) , the visionary founder and CEO of ReachOut Technology, shared his enthusiasm, "Acquiring RedGear is more than just a business decision; it's about merging expertise, passion, and vision. The inclusion of Structured Cabling and Secure Access Control from RedGear into our services is a significant value addition. We're excited about the synergies this partnership will bring and are eager to set new benchmarks in the industry."This strategic acquisition reinforces ReachOut Technology's dedication to upholding the highest standards of cybersecurity, particularly in DoD compliance services and the education sector. The company is now better positioned than ever to navigate the complexities of cybersecurity compliance, offering unparalleled assurance and expertise.As ReachOut Technology continues to expand through strategic acquisitions, it solidifies its stature as a leader in the cybersecurity and IT service industry. With a future-focused vision and an unwavering commitment to innovation, ReachOut Technology is set to redefine industry standards, providing unparalleled cybersecurity solutions to businesses across the nation.Interested in a partnership or exploring acquisition avenues?Contact Ashley Kedra (VP M&A) at for collaborative opportunities.For media and TV appearance inquiries with Rick Jordan (CEO):Public Relations at ReachOut Technology_______________________________About ReachOut TechnologyReachOut Technology is not your typical Managed Service Provider (MSP). We are a transformative force in cybersecurity and IT services, dedicated to serving Small to Medium Sized Businesses (SMBs) with unparalleled excellence. Our innovative approach and unwavering commitment to superior solutions have established us as industry trailblazers, redefining standards and crafting extraordinary client experiences. At ReachOut, our partners are more than just clients; they are integral members of a movement that is reshaping the future of cybersecurity.Our mission is succinct yet profound: "Cybersecurity for All." We are on a relentless pursuit to revolutionize the Cybersecurity & IT Service Provider landscape for SMBs, with the goal of creating the first nationwide brand in our sector. Rick Jordan, our visionary founder, encapsulates our ethos perfectly:“Many IT firms fall short, leaving SMBs vulnerable. At ReachOut, we are leveling the playing field, ensuring that businesses, regardless of size or location, have access to top-tier security solutions.”Founded by Rick Jordan to fill a critical gap in the IT services market, ReachOut Technology is evolving into a formidable nationwide cybersecurity entity. We are proud to be the first MSP of our kind to independently go public, a testament to our commitment to authenticity and innovation in a landscape often dominated by acquisitions and mergers. Our journey is fueled by both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, as we strive to build a national legacy in cybersecurity and IT services. Our board, graced by high-profile members such as Kevin Harrington (Original Shark from Shark Tank), is a reflection of our commitment to excellence and our unwavering belief in the transformative power of cybersecurity.Rick Jordan: A Visionary Leader in Cybersecurity and BusinessRick Jordan is synonymous with resilience, innovation, and expertise, and stands as a beacon in the realms of cybersecurity and entrepreneurship. As the Founder and CEO of ReachOut Technology, Rick has navigated the company from its humble beginnings during a challenging recession, through personal financial hardships and the joys and challenges of fatherhood with newborn twins, to its current stature as a publicly held powerhouse a decade later. His journey epitomizes the American dream, marked by perseverance, a never-quit attitude, and a commitment to going ALL IN.A nationally recognized voice, Rick frequently appears on global networks such as Bloomberg, Newsmax, Cheddar, NewsNation, Reuters, Fox, and NBC, offering his invaluable insights on business, cybersecurity, and current events. His expertise has even been sought after in the White House, underscoring his influence and authority in the industry.Rick's passion for sharing knowledge and inspiring others extends to his podcast,“ALL IN with Rick Jordan,” where he delves into the intricacies of building successful businesses, nurturing relationships, and leading a fulfilling life. With listeners spanning over 60 countries, the podcast proudly ranks in the top 2.5% globally, a testament to Rick's ability to connect and motivate.His current endeavors are as diverse as they are impactful, ranging from cybersecurity acquisitions and building a mastermind within the service-based business industry, to expanding his personal brand and touching the lives of millions.Rick's skills and knowledge are as extensive as they are unique. He is a man who never backs down from a challenge and is unyielding in the face of adversity. Whether it's confronting new challenges, proving naysayers wrong, or savoring a glass of his favorite MaCallan Scotch, Rick Jordan lives life on his terms, inspiring others to do the same.Follow Rick on Social Media @MrRickJordan

