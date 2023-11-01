Excel Legacy Group Celebrating 3Rd Anniversary In Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The nation's leading provider of comprehensive ESOP services has reached a new milestone.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The representatives with Excel Legacy Group, LLC (ELG) announced today that the company will be celebrating its 3rd anniversary. The company was founded in November 2020 by its President and CEO, Patti Plough.

Excel Legacy Group is a trusted and respected ESOP service provider. The company designs and executes ESOPs for businesses in a variety of industries, such as transportation. construction, agriculture, mining, architecture, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, financial, insurance, and real estate, among others.

ESOP is an employee benefit plan that gives workers ownership interest in the company, in the form of shares of stock.

The ESOP concept encourages employees to be productive because the company's success ultimately translates into financial rewards. ESOPs also help staff feel more valued and appreciated.

“ESOPs give workers skin in the game,' says Plough.“With an ESOP, the company's future is in its hands. What could be more empowering?”

The third anniversary recognizes the more than 75 years of skill and trusted expertise of ELG consultants, attorneys, and financial professionals working with ESOPs.“Our depth and breadth of experience set us apart from other ESOP consulting companies,” Plough adds with enthusiastic pride.

The anniversary also marks a solid achievement. The ELG professionals have developed effective and customized ESOPs for companies across several industries, and completed many ESOP-related transactions.

For the Excel Legacy Group, LLC, although ESOPs are all business, they are also efficient, personal-

Of course, the legalities of ESOPs are important. The Excel Legacy Group's legal professionals have the skills and the expertise to customize the ESOP when it comes to helping owners balance their needs with those of the company and its employees, creating successful and sustainable employee ownership outcomes.

“When you get right down to it,” Plough notes,“it's all about caring about what's best for people. Especially those who have worked hard to make an organization successful.”

For more information, please visit excellegacygroup/blog and excellegacygroup/about

###

About Excel Legacy Group, LLC:

At Excel Legacy Group, LLC (ELG), we strive to provide the highest quality, most comprehensive ESOP services to help our clients in achieving their goals for their ESOPs. Our consultants, lawyers, and investment bankers help companies determine whether and how to establish and finance new ESOPs. Lastly, upon completion, ELG will organize and execute a company event to celebrate and communicate these new changes to your employees and communities.

Contact Details:

Patti (at) excellegacygroup (dot) com

Patti Plough

Excel Legacy Group, LLC

+1 414-750-2901

email us here