Congressional Medal Of Honor Society Heroes Honored With New Tartan To Be Unveiled At CMOHS Convention

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ralph Puckett, Jr., 96, the oldest living Recipient wearing his Tartan Uniform blazer.

Tartan is available for purchase by the public in support of The Society's mission.

- Keryth HauchCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society members' continued community outreach work, The Olde School Blazer Company has designed a tartan representing the sacrifices of our nation's heroes. The custom-designed tartan will be unveiled during The Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention at The National World War II Museum in New Orleans October 31 - November 4, 2023.Worn by The Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients as part of their Tartan Uniform when doing their community outreach work, apparel in the tartan pattern will also be available to the public to raise support for programs such as The Congressional Medal of Honor Society's education, legacy and outreach programs.“This tartan is intended to honor and recognize the service and sacrifice of America's greatest heroes, the Recipients of our nation's highest award for valor - the Medal of Honor. The three gold (yellow) lines in the design are intended to represent the unique designs presented by each service; the thinner lines representing the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force medals and the wider gold line denoting the Department of the Navy and its three constituent services. Red is intended to represent sacrifice for which the Medal of Honor is awarded. The light blue of this tartan is intended to denote the valor of each recipient, and the starred blue ribbon upon which each medal hangs,” reads the description included with the tartan's registration on the Scottish Register of Tartans , a government agency in Scotland that maintains a database of and regulates the official use of tartans.With a rich history of sacrifice and dedication, the Medal of Honor Recipients continue to serve through their Society's Character Development Program and Citizens Honor Awards. This tartan represents their sacrifice and will also be available to those who want to support the ongoing contributions of these great heroes allowing the public to support the mission both financially and with a fashionable demonstration of their admiration and commitment.“Every line and color in this tartan is symbolic to honor those who have risked everything for this great nation,” explains Keryth Hauch, Marketing Director of The Olde School Blazer Company.“People sharing their values and unity through apparel is as classic as the very first tartan. Contributing to the work of the Society through tartan sales makes this extra special.”About The Olde School Blazer Company:We work with artisans, the Scottish Register of Tartans and the finest mills to design, register and manufacture your personalized tartan – giving your organization a visual identity that has at its roots the rich cultural heritage of Scottish Tartan. With the same attention to the exacting manufacture of our own fabric, The Olde School Blazer Company will take your existing design through the weaving and tailoring process to deliver superlative items, the equal of any of the Company's client-specific creations for alumni, students, organization, team or family. Oldeschoolblazer

Keryth Hauch

The Olde School Blazer Company

713-548-3078

