Urban One Inc. And Televisaunivision Join Forces To Empower African American And Hispanic Voters

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One Inc. announced today it is teaming up with TelevisaUnivision Inc. to raise awareness and empower African American and Hispanic voters in the 2024 election cycle. The media giants will co-host a groundbreaking breakfast event titled,

Wake Up & Power Up with Diversity: An In-Depth Look at How to Engage Black and Hispanic Voters " on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at The Willard Intercontinental Hotel in Washington DC.

This historic breakfast event will feature keynote speakers and engaging conversations with renowned thought leaders and influencers from both the African American and Hispanic communities, who will share their insights and experiences on engaging voters and driving meaningful change. Pat McGee, Executive Vice President of Political Strategies, will host the event, which will also include networking opportunities for attendees.

"This election will be one of the most crucial elections within our lifetime, especially for minorities," asserted Laura Clark, Senior Vice President of Political and Government Sales at Urban One Inc. "Turnout will be key, and speaking to minority voters early on the issues will make all the difference!"

TelevisaUnivision brings extensive experience in mobilizing Hispanic voters. It is committed to creating inclusive dialogue around critical issues facing the community and will work with Urban One to build bridges, drive conversations, and inspire positive change within both communities.

"At TelevisaUnivision, we are committed to supporting, empowering, and offering valuable perspectives to our audiences in the communities we serve. Our efforts help strengthen the voice of the growing Hispanic community, which accounts for nearly 20% of the U.S. population and one out of every six votes," stated Michele Day, Senior Vice President, Political Advocacy Group, TelevisaUnivision. "Our partnership with Urban One Inc. for this unprecedented event enables us to further highlight the importance of effectively reaching two of the most influential voting blocks that represent 55 million votes in the 2024 presidential election."

This strategic partnership underscores the joint commitment of Urban One Inc. and TelevisaUnivision to promote civic engagement, diversity, and inclusivity leading up to the 2024 election. Together, they aim to inspire and educate voters while amplifying the voices of African American and Hispanic communities.

About Urban One Inc.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone), a television network serving more than 46 million households, and CLEO TV, its sister network with an almost 41 million household reach.

As of June 30, 2022, we owned and/or operated 66 independently formatted, revenue-producing broadcast stations (including 55 FM or AM stations, 9 HD stations, and the 2 low-power television stations we operate) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb), the Company also operates syndicated programming, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands.

About TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision is the world's leading Spanish-language media company. Powered by the largest library of owned Spanish-language content and a prolific production capability, TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of original content in Spanish across news, sports, and entertainment verticals. This original content powers all of TelevisaUnivision's platforms, which include market-leading broadcast networks Univision, Las Estrellas, Canal 5, and UniMás, and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, which include TUDN, Galavisión, Distrito Comedia, and TL Novelas. The company also operates the leading Mexican movie studio, Videocine, and owns and operates the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S. across 39 terrestrial stations and the Uforia digital platform. TelevisaUnivision is also the owner of ViX, the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world. For more information, please visit televisaunivision.

