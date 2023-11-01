Sanitary Napkin Market To Hit USD 41 Billion By 2031, Says Transparency Market Research Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc- The global sanitary napkin market was estimated to have acquired US$ 24.5 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 5.0% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 41.0 billion.
Innovations in absorption technology, such as superabsorbent polymers, are improving the performance and efficiency of sanitary napkins. The emphasis on health and environmental sustainability has led to the development of organic and chemical free sanitary napkins, which are gaining popularity.
Global movements advocating for menstrual equity, such as providing access to affordable menstrual products, can stimulate market growth and change government policies.
Global Sanitary Napkin Market: Key Players
The following companies are well known participants in the global Sanitary Napkin market:
Diva International Inc. Edgewell Personal Care Company Hengan International Group Company Limited Johnson & Johnson Kao Corporation Kimberly Clark Corporation Lil-lets UK Limited Ontex Organyc Procter & Gamble Sanofi S.A Unicharm Corporation
Key Findings of the Market Report
The growth of eCommerce has made sanitary napkins more accessible to a wider customer base. Online sales have become an essential distribution channel for these products. The focus on health and wellness has driven the demand for sanitary napkins with added features such as herbal or aloe vera extracts, which are perceived to be beneficial for the health of women. NGOs and nonprofit organizations have been working to improve menstrual hygiene management in developing countries. The programs often involve the distribution of sanitary napkins and education, which can create opportunities for market growth. Innovations in materials and technology, such as advanced absorption materials and moisture wicking fabrics, are improving the performance and comfort of sanitary napkins.
Market Trends for Sanitary Napkins
There has been a growing focus on menstrual hygiene and the health of women. Initiatives to raise awareness and educate women about the importance of using sanitary napkins have been significant contributors to market growth. Continuous innovation in product design, including thinner, more absorbent, and comfortable sanitary napkins, has attracted consumers. New features and materials have driven market growth. Brands and organizations are investing in educational campaigns that go beyond product promotion to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene and related health issues. Some governments have initiated programs to provide affordable or free sanitary napkins to schoolgirls and women in rural areas. The initiatives can significantly boost market growth.
Global Market for Sanitary Napkin: Regional Outlook
Various reasons are propelling the growth of the sanitary napkin market in different regions.
North America
The growth of eCommerce and subscription services for sanitary products in North America has made it more convenient for consumers to access and purchase these items, which is expected to boost the market. Manufacturers in North America have been innovating in terms of product design, creating thinner, more absorbent, and comfortable sanitary napkins that cater to the specific needs and preferences of consumers.
Asia Pacific
Some governments in the Asia Pacific region have initiated programs to provide affordable or free sanitary napkins to schoolgirls and women in rural areas. The initiatives can significantly boost market growth. Changing societal attitudes towards menstruation have contributed to the growing demand for more convenient and comfortable sanitary napkins.
Few of key developments by the players in this market are:
| Company name
| Key Development
| Procter & Gamble
|
In 2023, Procter & Gamble announced the launch of its new Always Discreet Boutique sanitary napkins, which are designed to be more comfortable and stylish than traditional sanitary napkins. The new napkins feature a soft, silky cover and a thin, flexible design that makes them feel like underwear.
| Johnson & Johnson
|
In 2022, Johnson & Johnson announced the launch of its new Stayfree Secure One sanitary napkins, which are designed to provide up to 12 hours of protection. The new napkins also feature a new leak-proof design that helps to prevent leaks even when you're moving around.
Global Sanitary Napkin Market Segmentation
Type
Regular Overnight Panty Liners Ultra-thin Others (Maxi Pads, Maternity Pads, etc.)
Material
Cottony Comfort Napkins Dry Feel Napkins
Usage
Wing
Pack Size
6 to 8 Napkins 8 to 15 Napkins 15 to 20 Napkins 20 to 30 Napkins Above 30 Napkins
Size
Small Regular Large Extra Large XXL Pads
Distribution Channel
Company owned Websites E-commerce Websites
Pharmacy Stores Hypermarket / Supermarket Other Retail Stores
Region
North America South America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa
