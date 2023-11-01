Global Orthopedic Biomaterial Market Size To Reach USD 42.43 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global orthopedic biomaterial market size is expected to reach USD 42.43 Billion at a steady CAGR of 9.4% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the orthopedic biomaterial market can be attributed to rising prevalence of skeletal disorders and defects due to trauma, infections, cancers, and inflammatory and degenerative conditions.
Also, increase in life expectancy is a major contributor to the number of people suffering from skeletal disorders as decreasing regenerative capability and density of bones with growing age. Bone disorders, including fractures and osteoporosis, require treatments involving biomaterials for tissue regeneration and as scaffolds and bone substitutes. Market players are making increasing investments in research and development of biomaterial scaffolds made from polymers and bioceramics to support bone tissue growth.
Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @
Growing demand for biomaterials in knee reconstruction/replacement surgery is driving growth of the orthopedic biomaterial market growth to a significant extent. Osteoarthritis is a commonly occurring degenerative bone disease. The occurrence of symptomatic knee osteoarthritis in men aged 60 years and above is around 10% in men, whereas it is 13% in women. Also, the number of individuals affected with symptomatic osteoarthritis is estimated to increase with the growing age and the obesity epidemic, thus propelling growth of the orthopedic biomaterial market.
Scope of Research
| Report Details
| Outcome
| Market size in 2020
| USD 14.39 Billion
| CAGR (2023–2032)
| 9.4%
| Revenue forecast in 2032
| USD 42.43 Billion
| Base year for estimation
| 2020
| Historical data
| 2017–2019
| Forecast period
| 2023–2032
| Quantitative units
| Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032
| Report coverage
| Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
| Segments covered
| Material type, application, end-use, and region
| Regional scope
| North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
| Country scope
| U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel
| Key companies profiled
| Evonik Industries AG, Zimmer Biomet, Matexcel, Globus Medical, Stryker Corporation, DSM Biomedical, Invibio Ltd., CAM Bioceramics BV, DePuy Synthes, and ExaTech Inc.
| Customization scope
| 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation
Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @
MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape
The global orthopedic biomaterial market is moderately fragmented, with a number of small- and medium-sized companies accounting for a major revenue share. Major companies have well-established facilities and enter in acquisitions and mergers, and strategic agreements, and engage in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies and products in the orthopedic biomaterial market. Some prominent players operating in the orthopedic biomaterial market are:
Evonik Industries AG Zimmer Biomet Matexcel Globus Medical Stryker Corporation DSM Biomedical Invibio Ltd. CAM Bioceramics BV DePuy Synthes ExaTech Inc.
Strategic Development
In March 2020, Evonik Industries AG made an announcement about the development of an innovative osteoconductive PEEK biomaterial, which may be used to enhance bone fusion with an implant.
Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @
Some Key Highlights in the Report
In November 2020, Olympus Corporation made an announcement about the acquisition of FH ORTHO SAS, which is a company providing solutions for orthopedic surgery. The acquisition is intended to provide a strong foothold to Olympus Corporation in orthopedic minimally invasive surgery. Metals find extensive use as orthopedic biomaterials due to their exceptional mechanical and thermal conductivity properties and are used for load-bearing applications by providing adequate fatigue strength to bear the rigors of everyday activity. Presently, metallic biomaterials comprise 316L stainless steel, titanium-based alloys, cobalt-chromium alloys, and various other metals, such as gold and tantalum. In addition, the metallic properties can be altered during manufacturing processes and in a more adaptable way than ceramic and polymer biomaterials. Bones and joints are the major constituents of the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic biomaterials used in the regeneration or replacement of bone and joints have garnered significant interest in the field of orthopedic surgery, dental surgery, and maxillofacial surgery. Orthopedic biomaterial market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to high adoption of technologically advanced solutions for orthopedic disorders, rapidly increasing geriatric population, and high healthcare expenditure. In addition, presence of leading providers of orthopedic biomaterials in countries in the region is expected to continue to support market growth.
Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@
Emergen Research has segmented the global orthopedic biomaterial market on the basis of material type, application, end-use, and region:
Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
Polymers Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses Composites Metals Calcium Phosphate Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
Orthopedic Implants Orthobiologics Joint Reconstruction/Replacement Bio-resorbable Tissue Fixation Visco Supplementation End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA
Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!
Molecular Forensics Market By Product (Instruments, Software), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Capillary Electrophoresis, NGS), By Application (Radioactive Toxicology, Nucleic Acid Analysis), By End User, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027
Ambulatory Device Market By Product (Infusion Systems, Monitoring Devices, Records), By Application (Drug Delivery, ECG Monitoring, Blood Glucose Monitoring, Blood Pressure Monitoring, EEG Monitoring), By End User, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027
Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market By Device Type, By Application, By End-users, Forecasts to 2027
Asthma Spacers Market , By Type (Aerochamber, Inspirease, Optichamber, and Volumatic), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Healthcare, and E-Commerce), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030
Mobile C-Arms Market By Type (Full Size, Mini), By Application (Orthopedics & Trauma, Neurology, Cardiology, Pain Management, Gastroenterology, Oncology) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027
Forensic Technology Market By Type (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Capillary Electrophoresis, Next Generation Sequencing, Rapid DNA Analysis, Automated Liquid Handling Technology, Microarrays), By Application (Healthcare, Law Enforcement Agencies, Banking & Financial Institutions, Telecom) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web:
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail:
Explore Our Japanese Version: Orthopedic Biomaterial Market
Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:
Read our Press Release @
Tags Orthopedic Biomaterial Market Orthopedic Biomaterial market research market report Related Links
Medical Composites Market In Vitro Fertilization Services Market Home Healthcare Market Dermocosmetics Market Pompe Disease Market Spine X Ray and Computed Tomography Market Postpartum Depression Market Teledentistry Market Protein Chip Market Multi Modal Imaging Market Exosomes Market Mammalian Cell Culture Market Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Photodynamic Therapy Market Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market Radiation Therapy in Oncology Market Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market dna methylation market orthopedics diagnostic devices market microbial bioremediation market
MENAFN01112023004107003653ID1107352738
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.