AS Pro Kapital Grupp Is Considering Acquisition Of Stake In Real Estate Company In Italy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As described in the notice published on 24 July 2023, AS Pro Kapital Grupp (Pro Kapital) has signed on 21 July 2023 a preliminary agreement with an intention to buy 67,5% of the shares of Preatoni Nuda Proprieta S.R.L (registered office in Milan, Italy).

With this agreement Pro Kapital, as a promissory buyer, reserves its rights to buy the shares and initiates due diligence. Pro Kapital has extended the term of the preliminary agreement until 31 March 2024 to decide whether to proceed with the transaction or decline.

