Force Gauge Market Is Likely To Garner Revenue Of US$ 7.9 Billion At A Steady CAGR Of 4.2 % By The Year 2031

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global force gauge market stood at US$ 5.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 7.9 billion in 2031. The global force gauge market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2023 and 2031.

Force gauges are indispensable for various industries, including materials testing, automotive, aerospace, electronics, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. These gauges are critical in ensuring the quality, reliability, and safety of products and materials used in these sectors. Their applications are diverse, from ensuring regulatory compliance to advancing material science, and their importance cannot be overstated.

In industries where quality and safety are paramount, force gauges are instrumental in maintaining high standards. They are used to perform material testing, guaranteeing that materials meet specific quality requirements and comply with regulatory standards. For manufacturers and organizations, adhering to these stringent regulations is non-negotiable, and force gauges are essential to meet these compliance requirements.

Material science continues to advance, resulting in various materials with varying properties. Testing these materials for mechanical characteristics, including tensile strength, compression strength, and flexural strength, is crucial. Force gauges are indispensable for material scientists and engineers working with novel materials, enabling them to understand and optimize them for specific applications.

Research and development (R&D) activities in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and construction drive the demand for force gauges. Researchers rely on precise tools like force gauges to study material behavior, develop new materials, and enhance the performance of existing materials. This ongoing innovation fuels the need for advanced force measurement solutions.

The force gauge market for material testing is motivated by maintaining high-quality standards, complying with safety regulations, advancing materials science, and needing versatile and efficient testing solutions. As technology continues to evolve, force gauges are poised to play an increasingly vital role in various industries, ensuring the quality and safety of products and materials across the board.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report



Global force gauge market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 7.9 billion until 2031.

Global force gauge market from 2023 to 2031 is 4.2%

The global force gauge market is valued at US$ 5.7 billion in 2023. The global force gauge market stood at US$ 5.5 billion in 2022.

Force Gauge Market: Growth Drivers Top of Form



One crucial application of force gauges is in measuring forces exerted by workers during various tasks like lifting, pushing, pulling, or carrying objects. This data is invaluable for evaluating ergonomic risks associated with these activities, enabling employers to implement strategies that mitigate the risk of musculoskeletal injuries. By actively assessing and addressing ergonomic factors in the workplace, employers can create a safer and more comfortable environment for their workforce.

In the context of technological advancements, digital force gauges have gained preference due to their user-friendly interfaces. This accessibility enables a broader range of users to operate them effectively, including those without extensive technical expertise. Moreover, digital force gauges are widely utilized to ensure the quality and reliability of electronic components, consumer goods, and devices. As the demand for electronics and consumer products continues to grow, the role of force gauges in maintaining the quality and safety of these items becomes increasingly critical, further boosting the demand for force gauge solutions.

Force Gauge Market: Regional Landscape



Asia Pacific emerged as a dominant player in the global force gauge industry, capturing a substantial market share of 33.0%. This remarkable share can be attributed to the region's growing emphasis on quality assurance across various industries.

Manufacturers operating in diverse sectors require precise and accurate force measurements to meet stringent quality standards, ensuring their products are of the highest quality.

North America also played a significant role in the global market, accounting for 28.9% of the share in 2022. The aerospace industry in North America has been a key contributor to the demand for force gauges. These advanced instruments are widely used to verify the structural integrity of critical aircraft components, ensuring that they meet the rigorous force-related specifications and safety standards.

Force Gauge Market: Key Developments



Aikoh Engineering Co., Ltd. introduced the innovative RZE series of force gauges, designed to cater to a wide range of force measurement needs, with capacities spanning from 10N to 1000N. AMETEK, Inc. introduced the DF3 Series of digital force gauges, featuring an ergonomic and user-friendly design. These force gauges are engineered to provide a stable and comfortable grip during operation, ensuring that users can perform measurements with precision and ease.

Force Gauge Market: Segmentation

Type



Digital Force Gauge Analog (Mechanical) Force Gauge

Capacity



≤1000N

1001N to 2500N

2501N to 5000N >5000N

Form Factor



Rack Mount

Handheld Benchtop

Industry Vertical



Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Electronics & Semiconductor

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Sports & Recreation

Others (research & academ ia, chemical, energy & utility, etc.)

Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

