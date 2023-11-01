NOMBLE From Marvel Studios' Black Panther Franchise Releases Debut Self-Help Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Janeshia Adams-Ginyard has ventured into a new realm of storytelling with the release of her debut self-help book, Don't Wait For The Period, Leave At The Comma: Your Rulebook on Disengaging From Negativity and Taking Your Power Back. A distinguished and celebrated Emmy-nominated actor and stunt woman, Janeshia is also an accomplished voice actor, impact speaker, former professional wrestler, and the iconic character NOMBLE, a member of the Dora Milaje in the Marvel Studios' Black Panther franchise.In her first foray into the literary world, Janeshia empowers readers with a fresh perspective on life, offering insights, and actionable advice on how to break free from negativity and seize the opportunities for personal growth and transformation. This inspiring and motivational book is poised to make a big impact, captivating a broad audience seeking guidance in self-help, mindset enhancement, and motivational literature.The book explores the importance of embracing life's challenges with resilience, turning them into opportunities for personal growth. Drawing from her illustrious career in entertainment and the events of her life, Janeshia provides readers with the tools and motivation to live life to the fullest. Janeshia's unique background and professional journey have provided her with a wealth of wisdom and valuable insights she shares throughout the book. With the benefit of her own rich experiences, she encourages readers to tap into their inner strength, harness the power of positivity, and boldly disengage from negativity.Key highlights from the book include:-Techniques to develop a resilient mindset.-Strategies to turn life's challenges into stepping stones.-Real-life anecdotes and experiences from Janeshia's multifaceted career.-Inspirational quotes and motivational guidance for daily life.-An empowering message to seize every opportunity for growth.Don't Wait For The Period, Leave At The Comma: Your Rulebook on Disengaging From Negativity and Taking Your Power Back is designed to resonate with readers from all walks of life, as they discover practical steps to embracing a positive and transformative mindset.Janeshia's debut offering is now available on Amazon .And you can learn more by visiting Motivation & Success .

Dennis M. Postema

Motivation & Success

email us here