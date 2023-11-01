Crime Scene Reconstruction Software Drives Innovations In Forensics Technology Market | CAGR Of 11.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global forensics technology market Size is projected to reach $44.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Forensics Technology Market is experiencing rapid growth and evolution, fueled by technological advancements and the increasing demand for effective crime-solving tools. With the rise of cybercrime, terrorism, and more complex criminal activities, forensic technology has become an indispensable asset for law enforcement agencies and forensic experts worldwide. Innovations in DNA analysis, biometrics, digital forensics, and other areas have significantly improved the efficiency and accuracy of forensic investigations. Additionally, artificial intelligence and machine learning are playing a pivotal role in automating and streamlining various forensic processes. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Forensic Technology Market generated $15.21 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $44.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Forensic technology is widely used in criminal investigations, due to the various benefits associated with it, such as using computer forensics to solve cybercrimes. Research technologies include DNA analysis, biometric devices, digital forensics, and ballistics analysis. In addition, fingerprint scanning technology is used for scanning through fingerprint and palm line recognition. DNA testing is an emerging technology used to investigate crimes through the analysis of DNA sequences.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

3M COMPANY,

Agilent Technologies Inc.,

Belkasoft,

Eurofins Medigenomix Forensik GmbH (Forensic Division of Eurofins Scientific S.E.),

GE Healthcare (A healthcare division of GE company),

LGC Limited,

Morphotrust USA (Safran S.A.),

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

NMS Labs,

Ultra-Electronics Forensic Technology Inc. (Subsidiary of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc.)

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

. The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of forensics technology market research to identify potential forensics technology market opportunities in genetics.

. In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

. Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. . Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

. The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

. Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

. The report includes regional and global forensics technology market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

This section provides opinions of top-level CXOs in the forensic technology industry. According to CXOs, forensic technology has enhanced diverse fields of life sciences by research, innovation, and development. Forensics technologies are used for the investigation of criminal cases. Their services and products include DNA profiling, fingerprinting analysis, chemical analysis, firearm analysis, and biometric devices.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities...

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

North America accounted for the largest share of the global technology market in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. This is due to the rate of crime and the presence of leading R & D players who specialize in the area. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a lucrative growth in the forensic technology industry, due to the increase in crime rates and government initiatives to control crime in the region.

The forensics technology market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global forensics technology market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

